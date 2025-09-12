Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins got another player back at practice Friday, but they'll still be short-handed when they face the New England Patriots in their home opener.
Cornerback Ethan Bonner made his way back onto the practice Friday, one day after running back Jaylen Wright did the same. Bonner had been out since sustaining a hamstring injury in the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Both Bonner and Wright were limited in practice Friday and listed as doubtful for the game against the Patriots.
The Dolphins ruled out four players Friday, none of them a surprise. They were tackle Austin Jackson (toe), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and, yes, tight end Darren Waller (hip).
While Zeek Biggers figures to make his NFL debut after being inactive against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, the Dolphins again will face the dilemma of who to bring up from the practice squad, with a need for a kicker, running back and tight end.
The Dolphins decided to go with two tight ends on the game-day roster against the Colts, but Mike McDaniel suggested Wednesday the team might decide to make a move with Waller this week if it was in the best interests of the team.
Safety Ashtyn Davis was limited for a third consecutive practice because of the knee injury he sustained against the Colts and was listed as questionable.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was removed from the injury report after being a full participant Friday.
THE PATRIOTS REPORT
The Patriots, meanwhile, ruled out two players, including star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who still hasn't practiced in over a month because of a hamstring injury.
Also ruled out was defensive end Keion White, who didn't practice all week because of an illness.
Tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and LB Marte Mapu (neck) both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday. Mapu was limited all week, while Moses was limited the past two days after not practicing Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Marcus Bryant, a rookie seventh-round pick, would start at right tackle if Moses can't play.
The other five New England players on the injury report this week didn't receive a game status designation, meaning they'll be available. That list is headed by edge defender Harold Landry III, who had 2.5 sacks in the Patriots' opening-day loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.