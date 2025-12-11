The Miami Dolphins had their longest injury report in a few weeks as they began their preparations for the Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.

The Dolphins had a list of 12 players on that injury report, though tight end Darren Waller was on there (listed as limited) once again because of rest as the team continues to manage his work load to keep him available through the regular season.

The biggest name on the injury report was running back De'Von Achane, who as head coach Mike McDaniel indicated before practice was limited because of the rib injury he sustained in the 34-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The two new names on the injury report were long-snapper Joe Cardona (hamstring) and outside linebacker Chop Robinson (oblique), both of whom were limited participant in practice. As always, the questions with new players on the injury report is whether they were injured in practice; in any case, we'll find out more about their status Friday.

As expected, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer was back at practice Thursday and was limited. He has been on injured reserve since late August when the Dolphins designated him to return as part of the roster moves to the 53-man roster limit. Meyer has been dealing with a tricep injury. It's highly unlikely he'll be activated this week, particularly since the offensive line has been performing very well in recent weeks.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (ankle/knee) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (shoulder) were the two players who didn't practice Thursday; both were injured against the Jets last Sunday. They're both core special teams players, so that's where their absence would be felt if they can't play against the Steelers on Monday night.

The group of players listed as limited Thursday included CB Rasul Douglas (foot) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/groins).

Cornerback Ethan Bonner (knee), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (ankle) and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (knee) all were listed as full participants, but this represents great progress for Brewer, who last week with listed with neck/ankle/knee issues.

STEELERS STATUS

The Dolphins' injury report actually was better than that of the Steelers, who are dealing with major injury issues.

Pittsburgh had five players miss practice Thursday, led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt and his unusual and troubling lung issue and rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon, the defensive tackle from Oregon who's dealing with a knee injury.

Also not practicing for Pittsburgh were WR Ben Skowronek (hand), CB James Pierre (calf) and OL Andrus Peat (concussion).

Then LB Malik Harrison (concussion) and TE Darnell Washington (concussion) both were limited.

The six players listed as full participants included QB Aaron Rodgers and his left wrist, and WR DK Metcalf, who was hospitalized in Baltimore after the Steelers' 27-22 win against the Ravens on Sunday but certainly appears on track to play Monday night.

