Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Injury Report
As is always the case for a Thursday night game, the Miami Dolphins' first injury report for their Week 3 matchup at Buffalo came Monday, and it was based on an estimation because the team didn't practice.
And after having five players miss the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots because of injuries, guess we should see it as a positive that the Dolphins estimated only two players would not have practiced, those two being CB Storm Duck (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf).
Duck was one of those players who didn't play against the Patriots, while Melifonwu was injured during the 33-27 loss.
The other four players who missed the New England game, besides Duck, also were estimated to have been able to practice on a limited basis, even tight end Darren Waller. This comes after South Florida TV reporter Josh Moser said Waller's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told him his client probably wouldn't be ready to play against Buffalo because of that continuing and mysterious hip issue.
There were three new names on the injury report: starting center Aaron Brewer (hip), linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Malik Washington (thumb). All of them were estimated as limited on Monday.
The other names on the list have been on the injury report for a while: CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), DT Benito Jones (oblique) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee). They all missed the Week 2 game because of their injuries.
THE BILLS REPORT
Likewise, the Bills didn't practice Monday, and their injury report also is based on an estimation.
It included six names compared to the Dolphins' nine, with two also estimated as not practicing. Those two are important defensive starters, Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle).
Three more players were listed as limited and, as with all six players on the injury report, all are on the defensive side of the ball: CB Taron Johnson (quad), DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand).
Defensive back Jordan Hancock was estimated as a full participant despite a shoulder injury.
And finally, for those wondering, QB Josh Allen did not appear on the injury report despite having his nose bloodied during Buffalo's 30-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.