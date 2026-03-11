Breaking the Latest Flurry of Dolphins Moves

The Miami Dolphins' biggest move Wednesday involved the official release of veteran Bradley Chubb, but they were busy adding and re-signing players throughout the day.

The latest flurry of moves involved the signings of Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. and Green Bay Packers safety Zayne Anderson, along with the re-signings of defensive tackle Matthew Butler and cornerback A.J. Green III.

Those moves came after the team re-signed LB Willie Gay Jr. and Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.

BRINGING BACK BUTLER

Butler was among the four Dolphins players set to become restricted free agents on this day, none of whom got a tender giving Miami any right to match or compensation in case of a loss.

The other three were tight end Julian Hill, tackle Obinna Eze and linebacker Cameron Goode, who the Dolphins re-signed a couple of days ago.

Hill and Eze now are unrestricted free agents, but there is nothing preventing Miami from re-signing either or both if that's the desire.

Butler's return means the Dolphins will have at least five of their six defensive tackles back from 2025, with the only possible exception being UFA Benito Jones.

Already under contract for 2026 were veteran Zach Sieler along with 2025 draft picks Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers.

Butler is more of a depth piece, as he finished the 2025 season as a regular on the inactive list after being overtaken on the depth chart by Biggers, the seventh-round pick out of Georgia Tech.

In 12 games last season, Butler had 12 tackles and two quarterback hits.

THE BOOK ON BAKER

Baker comes to the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after being claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Baker has made 25 career starts, including 19 in his two seasons with the Titans, but his metrics are not particularly impressive.

Per Pro Football Reference, Baker has had an opponent passer rating when targeted over 100 each of the past three seasons, with the worst mark coming last season at 124.1 when he was charged with allowed a 69.8 completion percentage with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The 6-1, 190-pound Baker, who has special teams experience as well, could wind up in a battle for a starting job depending on who else the Dolphins bring in at cornerback.

Green, meanwhile, returned after finishing the season after being signed off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Green appeared in three games for Miami last season but played only 19 snaps, 11 of those on special teams.

Barring a surprise, this was more of a depth signing.

The same could be said for Anderson, who rejoins new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley in Miami after spending the past three seasons in Green Bay.

Anderson has played 47 games in his five NFL seasons with two starts, both in 2024, and most of his playing time on special teams.