Defensive Concerns Highlight First Dolphins Week 10 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins not only will be without Jaelan Phillips against the Buffalo Bills after he was traded, they're dealing with other injury issues on defense.
The most significant involves cornerback Rasul Douglas, who didn't practice Wednesday because of foot/ankle issues.
Douglas arguably has been the Dolphins' best defensive player this season, so they really can't afford to be without him when they face the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Douglas was one of the three defensive players on the 53-man roster who didn't practice Wednesday, with three more listed as limited on the Dolphins' first injury report of the week.
Also not practicing were safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot) and linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion).
Robinson is expected to step into the starting lineup after the trade of Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that likely won't happen until the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.
Without Robinson, the most likely starting outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb would be fellow veteran Matthew Judon.
The list of defensive players listed as limited was headlined by DT Zach Sieler, who was listed with a shoulder injury, though it's unclear whether he was injured during the 28-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night or in practice Wednesday.
The other two were the aforementioned Chubb, who's still dealing with a foot injury, and safety Ashtyn Davis, who missed the game against Baltimore because of a quad injury.
With Davis out, Melifonwu started against Baltimore. If neither is ready against Baltimore, it very could be rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. in the starting lineup.
Running back Ollie Gordon II also was limited because of the ankle injury he sustained against Baltimore, while tight end Julian Hill returned to practice after missing two games with an ankle injury.
Regardless of Gordon's status for the Buffalo game, logic suggests that second-year running back Jaylen Wright will be active against the Bills after being a healthy scratch against Baltimore.
Four other players were on the injury report listed as full participants: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (thumb), FB Alec Ingold (neck), Trader (shoulder) and WR Jaylen Waddle (foot).
Also noteworthy is that QB Tua Tagovailoa is off the injury report for the first time in a few weeks after being listed first with hip and thumb issues, and then only with the thumb.
BILLS PRACTICE REPORT
Buffalo, coming off its big win against the Kansas City Chiefs, had six players sit out practice Wednesday, including starting running back James Cook (ankle), starting defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist) and nickel corner Taron Johnson (groin).
The other three were DE A.J. Epenesa (concussion), DT DaQuan Jones (calf) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring).
Three other players, including starting cornerback Christian Benford and starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had the key interception late in the Buffalo's 31-21 victory against the Dolphins in Week 3, were listed as limited.
Former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who recently was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, was listed as a full participant with a wrist injury.