Does Dolphins Inactive List Indicate Change of Strategy?
The Miami Dolphins utilized a ball-control offense to defeat the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday and made use of the three running backs on their 53-man roster.
While it's premature to suggest a change of plans in how to attack the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, what is fact is the team will have one more wide receiver in the lineup and one less running back.
One week after he had his first rushing attempts of the season, second-year player Jaylen Wright was made inactive for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Who will be active is second-year wide receiver Tahj Washington, who will become the sixth wide receiver available along with Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge and Cedrick Wilson Jr. Eskridge will be active despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with a shoulder injury.
Eskridge was one of four players listed as questionable, and all of them will be available against the Ravens.
The other three included edge defender Bradley Chubb, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., who was activated from injured reserve earlier Thursday.
The two players who will miss the game because of injury are tight end Julian Hill, who was ruled out Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and safety Ashtyn Davis, who had been listed as doubtful because of a quad injury.
As head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Tuesday, Zach Wilson again will serve as the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa, with rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers again being the emergency third quarterback.
Along with Wright, the healthy scratches for the Baltimore game are CB JuJu Brents and rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers. Biggers, the defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, has been inactive for all but one game this season.
BALTIMORE RAVENS INACTIVE INFO
As we mentioned earlier, the Ravens didn't have any player with a game status designation on their final injury report, so all their decisions were based on what personnel they wanted.
The biggest name on their injury report by far is cornerback Jaire Alexander, the longtime Green Bay Packers standout who has been a disappointment since signing with Baltimore this summer.
Also inactive for the Ravens are strong safety Sanoussi Kane, guard Emery Jones, tackle Carson Vinson, wide receiver Devontez Walker, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, with Cooper Rush serving as the emergeny quarterback.
With Lamar Jackson back in the lineup, former Dolphins backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will serve as the No. 2 quarterback.