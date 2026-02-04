Dolphins 2025 Edge Rusher Report Card: Team's Most Disappointing Group?

The Miami Dolphins’ season did not go as planned, largely because their roster didn’t meet expectations.

Now that the team is turning the page with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley, we’re taking one last look back at the 2025 roster and mostly grading players who played meaningful snaps.

We’re going position by position to grade every player based on the film study we did during the season and their expectations.

We’ve already done the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, offensive line, and interior defensive line, so it’s time to do the edge rushers.

Bradley Chubb

Chubb finally returned to action after missing all of the 2024 season with an injury, and he was easily the Dolphins’ most productive pass rusher in 2025. He recorded 8.5 sacks, 48 pressures, and eight tackles for loss.

The veteran deserves credit for that production, and he had some great games, most notably against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. However, if you watch a lot of Chubb’s sacks and pressures, you’ll notice a lot of them were him being in the right place at the right time.

He benefited a ton from his teammates forcing QBs off their spots or the QBs themselves running into pressure for no reason.

Chubb is expected to get this offseason, or at least, take a paycut for a second straight year. He’s still an OK player and valuable leader, so bringing him back is hardly a negative.

But he’s just not the star he was when the Dolphins traded for him at the deadline in 2023.

Grade: B-

Jaelan Phillips

We’re including Phillips because he still took a ton of snaps for the Dolphins before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Phillips’ first nine weeks of the season were kind of the inverse of Chubb. He struggled to generate production (just two sacks with Miami), but his tape was significantly better. He generated a ton of high-quality pressures and was responsible for several of Chubb’s sacks.

Ultimately, the Dolphins shipped him north for a third-round pick at the deadline since his contract was up after the season. That’s pretty good value for a player on an expiring deal.

Grade: B

Chop Robinson

Coming into the 2025 season, there was so much hype around Robinson making a developmental leap. He ended the 2024 season on an absolute tear, and his best trait, speed, looked like it would translate quite well to the NFL level.

Well, the former first-round pick experienced quite the sophomore slump in 2025. Robinson had four sacks and just 19 pressures this past season, down from his 2024 totals of six sacks and 56 pressures.

Even more concerning was Robinson’s lack of snaps. He had 399 defensive snaps despite playing in 15 games. That was down from the 534 snaps he had as a rookie.

The Dolphins struggled to get him on the field before Phillips was traded, and Robinson’s lackluster play didn’t help his case. The Penn State product needs to add to his pass-rush repertoire and become an average run defender.

Chop isn’t built like a typical pass rusher for Hafley’s scheme, but the Wide-9 alignment that Hafley uses does lend itself to Robinson’s strengths.

Grade: D

Matthew Judon

Judon is the second edge rusher on this list who didn’t make it to the end of the season with the Dolphins. The veteran was cut following the team’s loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and frankly his play dictated that he should have been cut sooner.

In 15 games with Miami, Judon recorded zero sacks and just 10 pressures. He was a rotational player, but he out-snapped Chop Robinson in a bunch of those games and managed to produce even less.

Judon wasn’t an asset against the run, either. He got pushed out of his gap a lot, and he lacked the speed to hunt down mobile quarterbacks in the open field.

Miami signed Judon in August, hoping he would bring a good veteran presence to the team’s edge room. It’s hard to judge that, but Judon’s tape from 2024 was not good either, so this idea that he suddenly had more left in the tank for this season was misguided at best.

After he was cut, Judon eventually signed with the Bills and played 30 snaps in their Week 18 win vs. the New York Jets.

Grade: F

