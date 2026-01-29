Dolphins 2025 Running Back Report Card: Achane Dominates

The Miami Dolphins’ season did not go as planned, largely because their roster didn’t meet expectations.

Now that the team is turning the page with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley, we’re taking one last look back at the 2025 roster and mostly grading players who played meaningful snaps.

We’re going position by position to grade every player based on the film study we did during the season and their expectations. We started with the quarterbacks, and now we’re doing the running backs.

De’Von Achane

Achane was the team MVP, so we’re sure it’s not too hard to guess what his grade will be at the end.

Still, it’s worth going through just how good Achane was in 2025. He had 238 carries for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 67 catches for 488 yards.

Achane was basically the entire Dolphins offense at different points this season. While it’s easy to sit here and talk about Achane’s several explosive touchdowns and his consistency, he made a huge jump in one key area this season.

Achane had a whopping 4.11 yards after contact this season, which was a huge improvement from his 2.91 yards after contact in 2024.

His ability to break tackles made it a lot easier for him to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for the first time, and it kept the Dolphins' offense on schedule. Miami’s running game became its identity about halfway through the season, and Achane was the reason why.

Grade: A+

Jaylen Wright

Wright is a tough player to grade after his 2025 season. He finished with 288 yards on 70 carries, which doesn’t look overly impressive at first glance.

However, Wright actually did well enough when he got a good opportunity. He had 24 carries for 107 yards against the Jets and five carries for 56 yards against the Buccaneers.

Wright did a nice job fighting through contact and made the most of the good blocking he got. He just didn’t get a ton of touches, as Achane was the clear focal point of the offense.

The real question for Wright is whether he can win over the new staff. He fell out of favor with Mike McDaniel’s staff during his rookie season and lost his job to Ollie Gordon II early in the 2025 season.

Wright earned it back and outperformed Gordon down the stretch, so we’ll give him a positive grade for this season, but he’ll need to earn everything again this offseason.

Grade: B-

Ollie Gordon II

We graded Gordon at the end of the regular season, so we don’t have a ton to add.

He was really only a part of the game plan in like three or four games this season. He received more than six carries three times: Week 3, 8, and 18.

Gordon’s numbers look brutal, as he recorded just 199 yards on 70 rushes. That said, he was limited to a short-yardage role and was the victim of some horrid blocking in those spots.

There are still reasons to feel like Gordon can contribute to the Dolphins long-term, but he needs to carve out more of a role for himself than the “short-yardage” guy.

Grade: C+

