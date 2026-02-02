Dolphins 2025 Offensive Line Report Card: A Tale of Extremes

The Miami Dolphins’ season did not go as planned, largely because their roster didn’t meet expectations.

Now that the team is turning the page with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley, we’re taking one last look back at the 2025 roster and mostly grading players who played meaningful snaps.

We’re going position by position to grade every player based on the film study we did during the season and their expectations. We’ve already done the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and tight ends, so it’s time to do the offensive line.

C Aaron Brewer

It’s hard to imagine the 2025 season going better for Aaron Brewer. He earned a second-team All-Pro selection, along with finishing as a finalist for the NFL’s new Protector of the Year award.

The Dolphins’ center became a somewhat household name this season because of his unique run-blocking usage. Nobody gets out into space and blocks at the second level better than Brewer.

Brewer has also become a reliable pass protector in his two years with the Dolphins. He allowed just 12 pressures and one sack in 2025.

We’ll have to see if the Dolphins extend Brewer this offseason, but keeping Bobby Slowik at OC should mean the team will run an offense similar to the one that helped Brewer become one of the best centers in the spot.

Grade: A+

LT Patrick Paul

One of the biggest questions coming into the 2025 season is how well Patrick Paul would handle being the team’s starting left tackle. He got some action as a rookie, and his tape showed a player with the skills to be a franchise tackle.

Well, he lived up to that billing in 2025. Paul’s movement skills, size, and strength made him a pain for edge rushers to deal with. He was easily the team’s second-best offensive lineman, and he’s still got areas for growth.

Paul struggled a bit in pass protection toward the end of the season. He allowed 13 of his 25 pressures from Week 13 on. His run blocking was also a little inconsistent this season, as he struggled to hit his landmarks at times.

Still, the tape is overwhelmingly positive for Paul, and the future is clearly bright for him at left tackle. That’s something we haven’t said about the Dolphins in a little while.

Grade: B+

LG Jonah Savaiinaea

We graded Jonah Savaiinaea’s rookie performance at the end of the season, so there’s not a ton to add here.

Savaiinaea’s game has not translated remotely well. He took some small strides in the middle of the year, but he mostly undid all of that good work in the final two weeks of the season.

The issue with Savaiinaea is in pass protection. His technique is a mess, and his poor play has led to many sacks and blown plays this season. He allowed eight sacks and 45 pressures this past season, and the film was brutal.

It’s too early to give up on Savaiinaea completely, but it’s hard to find many examples of players performing this poorly as a rookie and bouncing back to have a solid career.

Grade: F

RT Austin Jackson

Austin Jackson played in just six games this season after suffering another serious injury late in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

When Jackson returned, he was his usual solid self. He’s not the best pass protector, but he’s a huge plus in the running game, and he was an excellent scheme fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Jackson’s contract is incredibly cuttable this offseason, and he’s injury-prone enough that Miami might just want to move on for the sake of trying to find a more reliable option.

Grade: C

RT Larry Borom

Larry Borom made 11 starts this past season in place of Jackson, which is way more than anyone expected when he was signed to a modest free agent contract.

Relative to the expectations of being a backup offensive lineman, Borom played OK for the Dolphins in 2025. He allowed 15 pressures and two sacks this past season, and the tape was far from ideal. Also, the Dolphins frequently slid protections to Borom’s side because he was struggling.

He had some nice moments in the running game, but he was pretty uneven in that category as well.

Overall, Borom provided the Dolphins with pretty average backup offensive line play. That’s not saying a ton given the state of offensive line play in the NFL, but it’s something.

Grade: C-

RG Cole Strange

Cole Strange was signed following the team’s Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills and became the starting right guard in Week 4.

Strange deserves credit for acclimating so quickly and for gradually improving as the season progressed. However, he was a significant liability for the Dolphins for most of 2025, creating the NFL’s worst guard duo with Savaiinaea.

Strange allowed 24 pressures and two sacks and was wildly inconsistent in the running game. He fit the Dolphins' scheme, and he was probably better than Kion Smith, who originally was the team’s primary backup at guard, but that’s not saying much.

Grade: D

OL Daniel Brunskill

Brunskill is a strange player to grade because he was really used as an extra offensive lineman more than anything. Still, the Dolphins’ six-offensive line package was a huge reason for the offense’s midseason resurgence.

Brunskill deserves a ton of credit for adapting to that role and being flexible. That said, Brunskill is not a particularly reliable blocker at this point in his career.

The extra offensive line package worked more because it forced defenses into awkward spots more than it did because Brunskill was paving the way.

Grade: C

RG James Daniels

Daniels suffered a season-ending injury three snaps into the 2025 campaign, so we’re not grading him off that.

In fact, we’re not giving him a grade at all. We’re mentioning him because the story of the team’s offensive line would be incomplete without acknowledging that the Daniels’ signing was a total failure.

He was expected to come in and solidify the guard position, but he was coming off an Achilles tear in 2024, and his pectoral injury in 2025 proved too serious to return to action.

This forced the Dolphins into the Cole Strange experiment and will likely lead to Daniels getting cut this offseason.

Grade: Incomplete

