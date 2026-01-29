Standout Prospects from Day 2 of Senior Bowl Practice for Dolphins

Mobile, Alabama — Day 2 of practices at the Panini Senior Bowl was Wednesday, and we were treated to a lot more live reps after a quiet start to Tuesday’s practice.

On Day 1, I spent most of my time around the trenches, but this recap will focus mostly on the secondary players and receivers, two positions the Dolphins need quite a bit of investment in this offseason.

Here’s who stood out in those groups.

Day 2 Senior Bowl Standouts for Dolphins

Bud Clark, SAF, TCU

Clark is an undersized safety prospect at 6-1, 185 pounds, but you’d never know it by the way he plays. The TCU product was awesome in 1-on-1s, remaining incredibly sticky in man coverage.

He had an excellent PBU in team drills when he broke downhill to cover a crossing route and had an interception in 1-on-1s, when he worked through the catch point and fought the ball out of the receiver’s hands.

The Dolphins have a tough cut or keep decision with Minkah Fitzpatrick, while Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu are set to hit free agency. Clark probably isn’t a long-term starter, but his competitive nature and versatility to play in deep zones and man coverage could make him a valuable piece of the puzzle.

Davison Ingbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Like every cornerback at these events, Ingbinosun lost a few reps. The 1-on-1s are set up for defensive backs to lose, and there were a few reps Ingbinosun would want back.

That said, he also made a number of impressive plays at the catch point with his length. He has 32 ⅞-inch arms, and it’s easy to see how much that length helps up close. He’s also an incredibly aggressive cornerback who likes to hit receivers early in reps.

He had a couple of reps where he just ran the route for the opposing receiver and then made a PBU.

Like safety, Miami’s cornerback room is pretty barren. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are both headed for free agency, and the team’s depth chart behind them is hardly inspiring.

Ingbinosun should fit the mold of a cornerback that Jeff Hafley wants, and the Dolphins will need a ton of new bodies there this offseason.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Coming into the event, Hood was one of the few players with first-round buzz. His week got off to a rough start when he weighed in at 5-11, 186 pounds, which is pretty small for a starting outside cornerback.

He also lost a couple of reps early on Day 1, but he bounced back in a nice way at the end of Tuesday’s practice and continued that strong play on Wednesday. Hood is super smooth, and he’s competitive at all three levels of the field.

There’s a chance he sneaks into the second round, and he could be a nice addition for the Dolphins in that spot. The 11th overall pick would be too rich for me, but Hood has mostly lived up to his billing in Mobile.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, TTU

Before heading to the offense, we’ll take a quick stop at linebacker. Jacob Rodriguez is an excellent story, as he transitioned from playing quarterback two years ago to becoming the nation’s most productive linebacker in 2025.

He had an excellent second day of practice, starting with a few run stuffs near the line of scrimmage in team drills, which he capped off with an interception.

Rodriguez also forced a fumble early in the period and looked good covering tight ends and running backs.

The Dolphins are locked in with Jordyn Brooks at one linebacker spot, but Hafley’s scheme puts a lot of pressure on the linebackers. Tyrel Dodson had some good moments, but the team could look to improve on him.

Rodriguez is a smaller linebacker, but he’s a playmaker and has a ton of heart. At worst, he’s a valuable backup and special teams player.

Caleb Douglas, WR, TTU

Another Texas Tech player who had a good Day 2 was Caleb Douglas. He didn’t make a ton of highlight catches, but his route running really stood out.

He was creating separation from all types of cornerbacks at all three levels of the field pretty consistently. He glides through his breaks and doesn’t waste a ton of motion trying to cut.

At 6-3, 198 pounds, he’s also the bigger-bodied player that the Dolphins could use at the position. Outside of Jaylen Waddle, Miami doesn’t really have another established receiver.

Malik Washington is the next closest thing, but he’s another small receiver and has limited route-running chops. Someone like Douglas could be a nice dart throw on Day 3.

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

One of the best parts about the Senior Bowl is getting to see some of the small school players up close. It’s incredibly easy to see if they belong right away, and Montgomery absolutely looks like he belongs as an athlete.

As impressive as I was with Douglas’ routes, Montgomery’s were even better. He’s incredibly explosive in tight spaces and very sudden with his movements, allowing him to generate instant separation.

He’s only 5-11 and 190 pounds, but he’s made play after play this week. Miami could probably get him on Day 3 and give him a chance to develop in a depth role.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields was a player I had a star next to for the Dolphins coming into the week. He’s a massive presence at 6-4, 218 pounds, and he blocks incredibly well on tape.

Well, all of that showed up in Mobile Wednesday, and he made probably the best catch of the day when he made a full extension deep catch off a bomb from Arkansas QB Taylen Green in team drills.

Fields has strong hands, blocks well, makes contested catches, has excellent body control, and good ball tracking. He’s the perfect addition to the Dolphins’ receiving room, and it would be surprising to see him go higher than roughly pick 75.

Quick Hitters

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State: We highlighted Hurst Tuesday, but he was awesome again on Wednesday. He's another big receiver who wins contested catches.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois: Jacas was my Day 1 MVP, and he followed it up with another good day. I missed OL vs. DL 1-on-1s for his team, but he made several "sacks" in team drills.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri: Young is the perfect fit for Hafley's defense, and he had another strong day of winning 1-on-1s with power and pushing the pocket in team drills.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State: Iheanachor was in my preview, but he struggled on Day 1. He bounced back on Day 2 with some excellent reps in 1-on-1s and team periods.

