Dolphins Add to Coaching Staff, Former Players Get New Coaching Jobs

Just because the Miami Dolphins have announced their 2026 coaching staff doesn't mean they can't make tweaks or additions.

The team is making another move with the staff, with a Friday morning report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that C.J. Conrad will be coming over from Kent State University as an offensive assistant.

A former tight end at Kentucky, Conrad spent two seasons on the New York Giants practice squad but never appeared in an NFL game before turning to coaching.

He was at Kent State the past two seasons as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. His younger brother Austin was a tight end at Ohio University.

Conrad becomes the second coach on Hafley's first Dolphins staff with the title of offensive assistant, joining Leander Wallace, who was an offensive quality control coach with the Houston Texans when new Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik handled the same role with that team.

There are no clear connections between Conrad and Hafley or anyone else on the Dolphins coaching staff.

FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS ON THE COACHING MOVE

Earlier this week, there was another collegiate coaching move, this one involving a former Dolphins player.

Randy Starks was named defensive line coach for the University of Maryland, where he played before his 12-year NFL playing career that included a seven-year stint with the Dolphins.

Starks, who played for Miami from 2008-14 and earned two Pro Bowl invitations with the Dolphins, had been hired earlier this offseason as assistant defensive line coach for the University of South Florida, where he was scheduled to work under former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline.

Hartline became USF head coach in December after being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he played before Miami made him a fourth-round pick in the 2009 draft and he went on to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2012-13. In that 2012 season, Hartline set the Dolphins single-game record with 253 receiving yards (on 12 catches) in an overtime loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Starks served as head coach the past two seasons at Division III Eureka College in Illinois, with his teams compiling a 2-18 record.

Former Dolphins third overall pick Dion Jordan was named head coach at Eureka to replace Starks after being promoted from assistant head coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 COACHING STAFF

Here's the 2026 Dolphins coaching staff reflecting the addition of Conrad:

Head coach: Jeff Hafley

Offensive Coaches

Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik

Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo

Quarterbacks: Bush Hamdan

Running backs: Ladell Betts

Wide receivers: Tyke Tolbert

Assistant wide receivers: Jonathan Krause

Tight ends: Ron Middleton

Assistant tight ends: Lemuel Jeanpierre

Offensive line: Zach Yenser

Assistant offensive line: Matt Applebaum

Offensive assistant: Leander Wallace

Offensive assistant: C.J. Conrad

Defensive Coaches

Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan

Defensive line: Austin Clark

Assistant Defensive Line: Chuka Ndulue

Linebackers/run game coordinator: Joe Barry

Linebackers: Al Washington

Assistant linebackers: Wendel Davis

Defensive backs/pass game coordinator: Ryan Downard

Cornerbacks: Jahmile Addae

Assistant defensive backs: DeShawn Shead

Defensive quality control: Siriki Diabate

Special Teams Coaches