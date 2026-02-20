Dolphins Add to Coaching Staff, Former Players Get New Coaching Jobs
Just because the Miami Dolphins have announced their 2026 coaching staff doesn't mean they can't make tweaks or additions.
The team is making another move with the staff, with a Friday morning report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that C.J. Conrad will be coming over from Kent State University as an offensive assistant.
A former tight end at Kentucky, Conrad spent two seasons on the New York Giants practice squad but never appeared in an NFL game before turning to coaching.
He was at Kent State the past two seasons as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. His younger brother Austin was a tight end at Ohio University.
Conrad becomes the second coach on Hafley's first Dolphins staff with the title of offensive assistant, joining Leander Wallace, who was an offensive quality control coach with the Houston Texans when new Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik handled the same role with that team.
There are no clear connections between Conrad and Hafley or anyone else on the Dolphins coaching staff.
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS ON THE COACHING MOVE
Earlier this week, there was another collegiate coaching move, this one involving a former Dolphins player.
Randy Starks was named defensive line coach for the University of Maryland, where he played before his 12-year NFL playing career that included a seven-year stint with the Dolphins.
Starks, who played for Miami from 2008-14 and earned two Pro Bowl invitations with the Dolphins, had been hired earlier this offseason as assistant defensive line coach for the University of South Florida, where he was scheduled to work under former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline.
Hartline became USF head coach in December after being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he played before Miami made him a fourth-round pick in the 2009 draft and he went on to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2012-13. In that 2012 season, Hartline set the Dolphins single-game record with 253 receiving yards (on 12 catches) in an overtime loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
Starks served as head coach the past two seasons at Division III Eureka College in Illinois, with his teams compiling a 2-18 record.
Former Dolphins third overall pick Dion Jordan was named head coach at Eureka to replace Starks after being promoted from assistant head coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 COACHING STAFF
Here's the 2026 Dolphins coaching staff reflecting the addition of Conrad:
Head coach: Jeff Hafley
Offensive Coaches
- Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik
- Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo
- Quarterbacks: Bush Hamdan
- Running backs: Ladell Betts
- Wide receivers: Tyke Tolbert
- Assistant wide receivers: Jonathan Krause
- Tight ends: Ron Middleton
- Assistant tight ends: Lemuel Jeanpierre
- Offensive line: Zach Yenser
- Assistant offensive line: Matt Applebaum
- Offensive assistant: Leander Wallace
- Offensive assistant: C.J. Conrad
Defensive Coaches
- Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan
- Defensive line: Austin Clark
- Assistant Defensive Line: Chuka Ndulue
- Linebackers/run game coordinator: Joe Barry
- Linebackers: Al Washington
- Assistant linebackers: Wendel Davis
- Defensive backs/pass game coordinator: Ryan Downard
- Cornerbacks: Jahmile Addae
- Assistant defensive backs: DeShawn Shead
- Defensive quality control: Siriki Diabate
Special Teams Coaches
- Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor
- Assistant special teams: Brock Olivo
- Special teams assistant: Darius Eubanks
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL