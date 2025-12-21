Dolphins-Bengals Week 16 Halftime Observations

What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium:

We'll start with the list of inactives, which obviously was highlighted by Tua Tagovailoa being made the emergency third quarterback but also included an interesting move with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Dolphins changed strategy after again winning the opening coin toss, this time electing to defer to get the second-half kickoff. We've said repeatedly that's the only way to go in almost every instance.

The big story of the game coming in was rookie Quinn Ewers starting at quarterback for the Dolphins and he absolutely looked the part even though the Dolphins went into halftime trailing against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Dolphins coaches have been adamant that Zach Sieler basically had done his job the entire season despite not having the numbers to show it, but those numbers keep coming in recent weeks and his sack of Joe Burrow on the first drive was just the latest example. Sieler later had a pressure right up the middle that led to a third-down incompletion.

Quinn Ewers showed some moxie on his first third-down pass when he moved aorund in the pocket and threw up the ball downfield for Darren Waller to make a play, the result being a 22-yard completion for a first down. While there was a risk element involved, it's the kind of shot the Dolphins need to attempt more often on offense (in the right situation, of course).

Ewers had an even prettier throw on his 16-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle on the first play of his second drive. It was a smooth delivery and he hit Waddle in stride.

Great play all around on De'Von Achane's 48-yard touchdown, with the highlights including fullback Alec Ingold's kick-out block and Achane's great open-field juke on safety Geno Stone that sparked the big play.

Nice job in coverage and tackling by cornerback Rasul Douglas on Cincinnati's first drive as he continues his really strong season.

While he had issues in coverage, Jones again showed his tackling ability at cornerback, particularly on a short completion to Ja'Marr Chase.

Chop Robinson and Kenneth Grant shared a sack of Burrow in the second quarter, but it was made by a well-timed blitz up the middle from Tyrel Dodson.

That was some kind of impressive by the Dolphins near the end of the first half and Ewers looked not like a rookie seventh-round pick but a seasoned veteran with some really nice decisive throws.

Great blocking on Malik Washington's rushing touchdown, with center Aaron Brewer leading the way on the reverse and tight end Julian Hill clearing out a defender at the second level.

Dee Eskridge gave the Dolphins great field position with his kickoff return to the 40, as the special teams continue their on-off performance with some good, some bad.

THE LOWLIGHTS

The success the Dolphins had early in the season in short-yardage runs has totally gone away, and Gordon stuffed for a 1-yard loss with quick penetration by the Bengals defensive line was the latest example. Like the New Orleans game, this was a play where Gordon had no chance.

With the Dolphins keeping Douglas on Ja'Marr Chase, that put Jack Jones on Tee Higgins, and that's just a tough matchup for any cornerback. Jones had very good coverage down the sideline on the 35-yard completion but he never did turn around to spot the ball, which might not even have made a difference because that was simply a great throw by Joe Burrow.

Then on the touchdown, Higgins won a one-on-one battle and Burrow and Higgins combined for a great back-shoulder throw and toe tap.

Not a huge deal, but Jake Bailey really didn't come close on his punt from the Miami 38 when he boomed the ball deep into the Bengals end zone. Nice exactly great touch there for somebody having a Pro Bowl-type season.

The Dolphins special teams units have been a bit spotty all season, and giving up a 41-yard kickoff return right after taking a 14-10 lead was a bit disappointing.

Sieler came close to another sack late in the half, but it turned into a huge 27-yard completion after Burrow escaped the pocket and dumped the ball off to Drew Sample.

That was a disappointing defense showing on Cincinnati's touchdown drive before halftime, particularly the touchdown where both Benito Jones and Jordan Phillips were double-teamed but nobody else was there to fill the gaps. Just too easy.

