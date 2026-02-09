Ranking the Dolphins Positions By Uncertainty Heading Into Offseason

The Miami Dolphins are starting over with a new general manager and new head coach in 2026, and while they might not be starting over with the roster, there's a more than small chance there could be a lot of changes there as well.

As the Dolphins officially headed into the offseason Monday, following Super Bowl LX with a shaky cap situation and 29 impending unrestricted free agents, there were an awful lot of questions as to exactly what the roster will look like next season.

Frankly, it was difficult to find many positions that didn't feature a cloudy outlook, so we rank them in order of the most uncertainty.

1. QUARTERBACK

Yes, we absolutely have to start at the most important position because there's been little in recent weeks to dispute the idea that the Dolphins will be moving on from longtime starter Tua Tagovailoa, whether he winds up getting traded or released.



Zach Wilson is also scheduled to become a free agent, and given he was overtaken by seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers last year, it's difficult to envision him having much of an appetite to return — even with Mike McDaniel no longer the head coach.

2. SAFETY

The Dolphins signed Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu as free agents last spring, but both got one-year deals and might not be back.



The big question mark at this position is veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick because he's 30 years old, and he might be the team's best trade asset. Dante Trader Jr. is the one safe bet here after showing promise as a rookie fifth-round pick.

3. WIDE RECEIVER

If it's not Fitzpatrick who has the best trade value on the Dolphins roster, then it's Jaylen Waddle, who's got a team-friendly cap number of under $12 million for 2026 before it jumps into the 30s next year. The bigger issue here is the lack of depth with Tyreek Hill expected to be released, and nobody really stepping up beyond Malik Washington, who's more of an all-purpose offensive player than a wide receiver.

4. TIGHT END

The Dolphins ended the 2025 season with a solid group on the roster, but Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich both will be free agents in March.



We easily could see the Dolphins re-signing Dulcich, but Waller already is in his mid-30s, and he hasn't decided yet if he even wants to play next season. The Dolphins need a front-line player at tight end, and that player is to be determined.

5. CORNERBACK

The Dolphins had to do some patch-up work last year after cutting Kendall Fuller, trading Jalen Ramsey and then watching Kader Kohou go down with a season-ending knee injury early in training camp, and the results were uneven as we probably should have expected.



And with Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones and Kohou all impending UFAs, there could be an entirely different top group at the position.

6. EDGE DEFENDER

This really is more about defensive ends because Hafley is expected to bring a scheme that uses a 4-3 as its base (yes, it will be multiple and feature different looks).



The Dolphins' current roster features Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson, who could line up at defensive end/edge, but Chubb carries a high enough cap number ($31 million) that he very well might be a cap casualty, and there's enough depth regardless.

7. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The Dolphins need major improvement at this position after second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea struggled badly as a rookie and veteran James Daniels missed all but three snaps after signing as a free agent, with former New England first-round pick Cole Strange eventually starting after two other options were explored. Daniels should be back in 2026, but more depth and competition are needed.

8. LINEBACKER

The Dolphins are probably set here, with Jordyn Brooks coming off his All-Pro season and Tyrel Dodson doing an overall solid job, but it's who will complement them that's the great unknown.

9. OFFENSIVE TACKLE

The only question is whether the Dolphins will decide to move on from Austin Jackson because of his injury issues, though this would have to be done as a post-June 1 cut.



Patrick Paul is set at left tackle, and the Dolphins figure to sign a veteran to back up on both sides, maybe even bring back Larry Borom before he hits free agency.

10. INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

There will be some changes at this position, but at the back end of the roster because the Dolphins have Zach Sieler plus the three draft picks from 2025, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers.

11. RUNNING BACK

Barring a surprise, the Dolphins are pretty set here with De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II, though Achane's contract and desire for an extension could become an issue at some point. We could add fullback here, and the only question is whether the Dolphins will want to save some cap space and cut Alec Ingold in favor of a cheaper option.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: