Dolphins Bringing Back Familiar Face at Wide Receiver
The Miami Dolphins aren't going to be able to replace what Tyreek Hill brought to their offense, but they still decided they needed some reinforcements for their wide receiver corps.
And that's why they're turning to a familiar face.
The Dolphins will be signing veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
Wilson played the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Dolphins after signing as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys and had 34 catches over those two years and started three games. He signed before the Dolphins made the trade for Tyreek Hill in March 2022, a trade that shifted the focus away from Wilson and made him something of an afterthought.
Wilson played last season with the Saints and caught 20 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in 15 games, with four starts.
Once Wilson's signing becomes official and the Dolphins place Hill on injured reserve, they still will have six wide receivers on the 53-man roster. The others are Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge and Tahj Washington.
Tahj Washington, the 2024 seventh-round pick who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, has been inactive for every game so far in 2025.
OTHER FORMER DOLPHINS POSSIBILITIES
The habit of signing former players to help out in a pinch isn't new for the Dolphins, who earlier added running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the practice squad after free agent pick-up Alexander Mattison landed on IR and second-year back Jaylen Wright sustained a knee injury.
On the day the Dolphins picked up Cedrick Wilson Jr., former Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen reportedly was getting ready to sign with the Washington Commanders practice squad.
Another former Dolphins wide receiver looking for a new team is River Cracraft, who rejoined Mike McDaniel after the two were together in San Francisco.
Cracraft was released by the Washington Commanders in late August after he signed and was released by the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.