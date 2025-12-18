Dolphins Coaches Make Pro Bowl Cases

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 season will end up being a failure with no playoff appearance again, but there could be some individual accolades in the form of Pro Bowl invitations.

The Dolphins have four strong candidates to earn that honor for this season, though getting that many selections might not be realistic given the team's current 6-8 record.

But running back De'Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and punter Jake Bailey all are legitimate candidates.

In the weekly media sessions with the Dolphins coordinators along with two other assistant coaches, those players' position coaches were asked why they were deserving.

THE DOLPHINS PRO BOWL ENDORSEMENTS

This is what offensive coordinator Frank Smith said about Brewer:

“One, he’s a hell of a leader. He’s a guy on our team that when our backs are against the wall, he’s coming out fighting and he has led our crew. He’s extremely gifted in space. His speed off the line of scrimmage, his growth at center overall, his range to be able to reach. It’s hard at offensive line when you’re on a team especially like ours, is battling back, but I’d say one of the major reasons why we’re battling back is because Aaron Brewer and he should get all the attention he deserves.”

This is what defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said about Brooks:

"I mean, he's the best linebacker in the league. He leads the league in tackles. He's the heartbeat of this football team. And everything you want and expect out of an inside linebacker, he is. So he is more than deserving of that nod. I think he deserves All-Pro nods, personally, which I think actually means a little bit more."

This is what special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said about Bailey:

"Well deserved. I think he has done a great job with a lot of different things. One, obviously, is his field punts. He's up there in the top of the league, too, with his hang times. Would I say he's hitting the ball crazy as far as gross? No, but what he's doing is he is matching distance with hang time and getting direction on his punts. And that's what we're asking for as coaches. Can you match up your hang time with the distance? He has done that. The touchbacks, he's only had two on the year. He's done a really good job of pinning people inside the 10-yard line. I can't say enough great things about Jake."

This is what running backs coach Eric Studesville:

"I mean, I'm incredibly biased. I hope what people see on the tape when they watch De'Von is his production and the things that he's done this year. Certainly, there's outstanding running backs in this league all over it. I just I think he's played really, really well. And when you put on the tape, I think that shows up when you really study it. And I think he's very deserving of an opportunity like that."

