Dolphins Friday Mailbag: What Was the Turning Point for Franchise?
Part 1 of a pre-Chargers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Matthew:
Theoretically, we can still finish the season 13-4. We can also finish 1-16. Which one would actually be better for us. If we go 13-4, we make the playoffs, but end up with the same GM, HC & QB for another year or so. 1-16 is hugely embarrassing (but gets a very high draft pick).
Hey Matthew, you’re joking, right? What would be the issue with staying with GM Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa if the team went 13-4? Sounds like you’re more interested in the team replacing them than the team having some success. Isn’t the idea for anyone who wants them replaced to do that so the team CAN have success? Sorry, that was just a weird one for me (assuming it was a serious question).
From rjgrosso:
Alain ... even during the down-times you continue to make following the Phins fun. Thanks as always. What do we know about the people who work for Grier & do the real work of evaluating talent. I’m assuming his draft & trade choices are based on the tape reviews & in-person scouting done by others?
Hey Richard, first off, thanks for the kind words. Yes, the bulk of the evaluation work is done by scouts throughout the country, but Grier will attend some games as well. As for what we know about those regional scouts, it’s really difficult to know without any information as to who advocated for which player. That’s why it would be interesting to be allowed inside those draft prep meetings … like that ever would happen. LOL.
TUA TOPICS
From Kevin Craig:
I listened to Greg Olsen say that the great front offices know when to admit they messed up and are willing to try again and not double down on their mistake. What is keeping the Dolphins management from moving on from obvious mediocrity? It’s a repeating pattern, especially at QB.
Hey Kevin, completely agree with Olsen’s point, but the question then becomes when do teams decide a certain player is a mistake? I do think there have been a lot of instances in recent years where the Dolphins think more of certain of their players than they should, and that absolutely has led to some mistakes. For example, I think the Dolphins overvalued Tua Tagovailoa, particularly given his injury history, when they signed him to his big contract extension, though I’m not sure the term “obvious mediocrity” applies there the way it should have applied at other positions, such as the offensive line.
From David Campbell:
Greetings Alain ! I am a big history buff & against the Panthers I thought I was seeing a ESPN documentary on Thurman Thomas running wild against an Tom Olivadotti defense. I don't see a turnaround this season with struggling rookie & vets just not making plays. Staying on history theme, we need a Bryan Cox thumper leader in that defense! What's your thoughts on that? O-line is a hot mess too. Can't run, can't protect & QB is limited with no clutch gene. Has anyone asked about Tua hip injuries catching up with him & adding to lack of arm strength? Thanks & keep up excellent written work & both podcasts!!
Hey Dave, thanks for the kind words on the All Dolphins Podcast, MiamiDolphins On SI, and the Dolphins Collective. Quick thoughts on your thoughts: Absolutely would LOVE a Bryan Cox type on defense (one of my all-time favorite Dolphins players). … O-line is a mess, but how much of that is due to the Dolphins losing the right side of that line in the first game. It’s like that group is cursed. … There has been no specific questions either to Tua or Mike McDaniel about hip issues “catching up to him,” and as far as velocity, what I’ve noticed more from Tua is instances where he’s simply not setting his feet, which exposes his lack of pure arm strength.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, my gut tells me that it's just "time" to adjust the franchise, but I feel like there can be a method to the madness. Miami trades Tua, makes a call, trades a player for Mariota (or similar) and we run the year with Mariota in 2026 as QB1. In the draft, focus on OL and filling the needs, pick up a QB in 2027 draft, not 2026. It all seems reasonable, but there's a lot of decisions that need to come between now and then. I saw a list of potential GM candidates; Dimitroff seems like a good snag if that's an option for Ross. Let's say the 2026 draft happens tomorrow and you are not taking a QB. What positions are you targeting in rounds 1-3? (For me: Trade down first then RT, CB, WR/G) Reminder: right now we have 2 very early 3rd rounders. Appreciate it, and thank you for the content, as always.
Thanks Jeff, lot to unpack here. First thing, trading Tua is a lot easier said than done given all the guaranteed money he’s got coming in 2026 (starting with a guaranteed $39 million base salary. But playing along with the rest of the hypothetical, man, you could go so many different ways in the draft. To me, it’s like take the best prospect at an impact position, whether it be a cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver or a tight end. And, yes, I think Thomas Dimitroff would be a good option as GM when the time comes to hire a new one.
COACHING CHATTER
From DL:
Hi Alain, just finished reading your story on 4 offensive linemen on injured lists. As a 40+ year fan of the team, I can't remember our team constantly plagued by injuries, especially so early in the season. Is there something/anything to do with our conditioning program(s)? Offseasons and practices were way more intense years ago. Today's players, at least for Miami, seem to be more fragile. What do you think? Thanks.
Hey DL, yeah, this is a tough question, though an interesting one. The Dolphins in recent years have been among the most injured teams in the league, but usually not the most injured. And I’m not sure there’s a clear reason for that. Don’t know if the grueling summers play a role in it. Are today’s players most fragile? Hmm, maybe with the year-round training that goes on, some of the more muscular players don’t have quite the flexibility they used to. I’m not a doctor, simply spitballing here.
From Gaz Hay:
Was the 24th September 2023 the beginning of the end for Mike McD? The refusal to claim the NFL record but instead be a nice guy showed the staff & players Miami weren't ruthless enough to win? That McD was weak and the rot began? Sliding Door moment for the franchise.
Hmm, interesting premise, but we’re really going to blame the Dolphins’ slide on them not going after a record because they weren’t ruthless enough? Oh, and this after the Dolphins had Robbie Chosen run a double move midway through the fourth quarter of a 53-13 game? Yeah, not buying that.
From Ed Helinski:
Can you see Bill Belichick getting a shot with the Dolphins organization when things go sideways at North Carolina?
Hey Ed, I do not. In the least. First off, there’s a segment of fans who would be screaming at the idea of Belichick resuming his quest to catch Don Shula’s victory total with the Dolphins. Perhaps more importantly, what makes Belichick an appealing coaching prospect right now considering how bad things have gone at North Carolina this year and how his tenure in New England ended after Tom Brady left. So, again, this just doesn’t work for me.