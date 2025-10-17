Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Where the Season Go From Here?
Part 1 of a pre-Browns game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Nick Soto:
Will Myles Garrett have more sacks than the Judkins has rushing yards this weekend?
Hey Nick, we’ll award points for question creativity, but obviously deduct many more for the exaggeration. Given the way the Dolphins run defense has performed this season (or not performed), there is reason to think rookie Quinshon Judkins could put up big numbers against the Dolphins, and Myles Garrett obviously figures to get a sack or two.
From jim g:
With a win this weekend, do you think we make trades selling our pieces? Or hold down the fort?
Hey Jim, I think it’s more about what happens over the next three games rather than just one game. But I do think the Dolphins could hold off on making any deals if they go on a mini-run, which certainly doesn’t seem likely at this time.
From Jay dog Johnson:
What will Miami do when they lose in Cleveland in bad weather, then lose to Atlanta and finish off with another loss at home to Buffalo to go 1-8?
Be very disappointed? I’m guessing you mean more in terms of trading players and my answer is I suspect the Dolphins would make a couple of deals but probably not as many as some seem to think.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, why are the Dolphins going to do well in this game considering the weather and their inability to stay with the run game?
Hey Jorge, because they’re facing the Browns. It’s that simple. Despite their record, the Dolphins do have some ability and they easily could be 2-4 or even 3-3. Cleveland is punchless on offense. And they might be forced to stick with the run game if the elements get really, really bad.
FLASHBACK TO A FORGETTABLE SEASON
From Tim Gore:
Poup, is this season better or worse than the 1-15 season? At least back then we knew the Lphins were undermanned and talent bereft.
Hey Tim, I see where you’re coming from, but also remember that 2007 was under a new head coach, and it was painful to watch Cam Cameron go through that season and showing clearly he wasn’t the guy for the job. This season is frustrating because of how badly the Dolphins are underachieving and keep failing to come through at clutch moments. But the 1-15 season was worse, I would say.
From David Campbell:
Greetings Alain! I know Tua apologized but in the Army we had a phrase of" Snitches get stitches.” Probably won't happen but Tua may want to watch for that "missed block" like in the Remember the Titans movie. I really don't see them beating Cleveland. Browns offense is bad but Miami defense is worse. On offense a Tua game has more picks than a guitar store (thanks folks, I'll be here all week). Like to see McDaniel have Ollie Gordon run up the gut on 1st down a little more. I McDaniel gets fired mid-season, who gets Interim shot ? Weaver with a terrible defense? Personally like to see Eric Studesville. Gotta be a reason he sticks around thru I believe 3 coaching changes. Are we looking at 1-16 !? Your written work on SI.Com is on point & All Dolphins & Dolphins Collective are best Podcasts out there. Nice work man.
Thanks Dave for the kudos. You came with jokes today, I see. As for your question, let me start by saying I’m still thinking it’s no more than 50-50 there will be a coaching change during the season, but if there is I’m thinking maybe it could be Darrell Bevell or Jon Embree or Eric Studesville, along with Anthony Weaver as obviously a logical candidate.
From Sportyfoot:
I have a multi-point question. I am all for jettisoning McDaniel and Grier, but who’s out there for ‘26? Legitimate coaches avoid Ross like the plague. Would getting rid of Grier change the stigma that has infested this organization since Ross’ purchase?
The question of who’s out there certainly is an interesting one, but it’s not one I really have dived into just yet because there’ll be time for that when and if changes are made in the organization.
UPDATING THE IR PLAYERS
From FishyFootball:
Can you get more detailed info on IR and PUP guys for return date?
The Dolphins currently have four players on IR already eligible to return, and that’s Andrew Meyer, Jason Sanders, Austin Jackson and James Daniels, but all of them have gone beyond the date of their earliest return. When we asked Mike McDaniel about the status of all four this week, he didn’t volunteer that any one of them was close to returning, even though that’s something he sometimes does. The other two players placed on IR after the cuts to 53 and therefore eligible to return in 2025 are Tyreek Hill and Jason Marshall Jr. We obviously know that Hill is done for the season, while Marshall will miss his fourth game Sunday and that means he’s eligible to return for the Atlanta game next week. I suspect the Dolphins very well might keep him on IR, though. Lastly, Liam Eichenberg has been eligible to come off PUP since Week 5, but it doesn’t appear he’s anywhere near ready to return.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
If the Dolphins were to lose Sunday, they will have lost to Carolina and the Browns. Bottom feeders in the NFL. We still have games against the Saints and Jets. Winning 5-6 games would actually be worse than winning 2. Will it be time to go into full mail it in for Mendoza mode? Or should we just play the schedule out and let the chips fall where they may in that scenario?
Hey Dana, if you have a head coach and GM looking to salvage their jobs, the idea of “mailing it in” simply doesn’t compute. Also, we so sure about Fernando Mendoza being a can’t-miss prospect? Unless any franchise is in full rebuild mode from the start of a season, I never would advocate the idea of “mailing it in.”
From Bubba:
First off, how are you Mr. Poupart? How's the family? Second, is being a beat writer for the Dolphins the same as being a fan, dreadful? Lastly, after covering the Dolphins for 30+ years, what does this franchise need to do this minute to get back on track?
Hey Bubba, watching a losing football team is no fun for anybody involved, and that includes beat writers and even more so website publishers and podcast owners. So, yeah, ugh. It’s been painful. As for what the Dolphins need to do this minute to get back on track, I don’t know that there’s a magical formula other than make a dang play when the game is on the line. And that’s kind of one of those deals where it happens or it doesn’t.