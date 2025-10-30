Dolphins Get Cornerback Reinforcements
The Miami Dolphins' weekly practice squad elevations this week were done the day of the game because it's a Thursday night matchup, and the new moves brought some cornerback help.
As expected, rookie Jason Marshall Jr. was activated from injured reserve, returning to the active roster to take the place of Storm Duck. Duck went on IR this week with a knee injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said was season-ending.
Marshall, a fifth-round pick from Florida, played three games for the Dolphins and had taken over the nickel corner position when he sustained a hamstring injury in the Week 3 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said last week that Marshall would resume his nickel duties up on his return.
Besides the Marshall move, the Dolphins elevated fellow cornerback Isaiah Johnson along with tight end Hayden Rucci, the second elevation for each player.
As a reminder, players are eligible to be elevated by the same team a maximum of three times during the regular season. After that number has been reached, the player must be signed to the active roster to participate in a game.
Rucci's presence in the game-day lineup again is necessitated by blocking tight end Julian Hill being out because of an ankle injury.
Rucci, who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last year, made his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.
The additions of Marshall and Johnson will give the Dolphins six cornerbacks available for the game against the Baltimore Ravens, along with Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones, JuJu Brents and Ethan Bonner.
The Dolphins, though, could be short-handed at safety, with Ashtyn Davis listed as doubtful for the Baltimore game because of a quad injury and Ifeatu Melifonwu questionable with a thumb injury.
Baltimore, meanwhile, elevated defensive tackle Taven Bryan and safety Keondre Jackson from the practice squad for the game.
As a reminder, not one Baltimore player had a game status designation on its final injury report of the week.
SAUNDERS' STATUS NOW OFFICIAL
Two days after news first broke, rookie safety John Saunders Jr.'s signing to the New England Patriots 53-man roster became official late Thursday afternoon.
Saunders was impressive during training camp for the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent, but was caught in a numbers game at the position behind Pro Bowl veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick, special teams ace Elijah Campbell, free agent pick-ups Davis and Melifonwu, and rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr.
2025 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1: K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson (1st)
Week 2: K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson (2nd)
Week 3: K Riley Patterson* (3rd), S Jordan Colbert* (1st)
Week 4: No elevations
Week 5: No elevations
Week 6: LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)
Week 7: LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)
Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci (1st), CB Kendall Sheffield (2nd)
Week 9: TE Hayden Rucci (2nd), CB Isaiah Johnson (2nd)