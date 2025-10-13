Dolphins Give Bad News on Key Starters Returning vs. Browns
No reinforcements from injured reserve are coming for the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that the team wouldn’t be opening the practice windows for kicker Jason Sanders, offensive guard James Daniels, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, or center/guard Andrew Meyer, who are all on injured reserve.
It’s a tough blow for a 1-5 Dolphins team that needs all the help it can get, especially on the offensive line. Larry Borom has been filling in for Austin Jackson, and Cole Strange seems to have settled into Daniels’ spot at right guard.
Neither player has played well this season, aside from a few flashes, and it’s affected Miami’s running and passing game.
Daniels suffered a pectoral injury a few snaps into Week 1. Although the original messaging from the team was that Daniels wouldn’t be out “long term,” Week 7 will mark his sixth absence.
As for Jackson, he was also injured in Week 1 (toe). Since 2022, Jackson has played in just 27 of 58 possible games due to various injuries.
Outside of the offensive lineman, Riley Patterson is still kicking well in Sanders’ absence. Miami’s new kicker did have his first miss on Sunday, but it was from 57 yards, so it wasn’t a chip shot.
Overall, Patterson has done well, making 7 of 8 field goals and all of his extra points.
Setting Up For Cleveland
Getting one or both of Jackson and Daniels back would’ve been especially nice this week since the Dolphins are facing down a Browns’ defense that features Myles Garrett.
Garrett is probably the best pass rusher in the sport, and it’s impossible to think that Borom will have a good time handling him in pass protection. He’s not the only pass-rushing threat, either.
Interior defensive lineman Malik Collins has 3.5 sacks this season, and edge rusher Alex Wright is on the verge of a breakout season with two sacks.
The left side of Miami’s line has its own problems with rookie Jonah Savaiinaea continuing to struggle in pass protection, and it should be noted that Garrett gave Patrick Paul fits last season.
Paul has improved since then, but if the Browns want to hunt a better matchup, Borom is there for the taking.
Other Injury Update
We also got some clarity on linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Monday after he missed Week 6 with a concussion. McDaniel said he expects Dodson to clear concussion protocol in the next couple of days.
If he does, that should put him on track to play against Cleveland. However, McDaniel said Dodson’s replacement, KJ Britt, played phenomenally in Week 6, so it’ll be interesting to see if they go right back to Dodson.
Our film review wouldn’t quite say Britt was phenomenal, but he had a solid day for sure. We’ll just have to see when Dodson exits the protocol this week.
