Dolphins-Jets Week 14 Halftime Observations

What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium:

We'll start with the list of inactives, which was notable because it didn't include any front-line players for a second consecutive game despite some weekend concern.

The Dolphins had their most dominant first quarter in maybe a decade, and that likely was enough to put away a bad Jets team dealing with a lot of injures.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Mike McDaniel went back to his strategy of electing to receive after winning the opening coin toss, and it clearly paid off in this case with as impressive an opening drive as any team could want.

While that first drive ended with a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle, it was the running game that again ignited the offense.

Loved that new formation and twist McDaniel introduced where he had a full-house backfield (three players), had Tua fake an handoff to De'Von Achane before handing off to Waddle on a reserve. Simply beautiful, and the 39-yard gain didn't hurt, either.

What more can we say about Achane, who carried defenders and did a full spin in the open field on his 39-yard run.

Tua was on the money throughout the first quarter, and most importantly he looked very decisive in what he was doing, such as when he lowered his arm angle to complete a pass to tight end Greg Dulcich.

Speaking of Dulcich, it looks like the Dolphins found themselves a keeper at tight end with this guy. His run after catch on the play that was nullified was some kind of impressive.

And then with Waller, have to say he looked pretty natural on his one rushing attempt off an inside handoff.

The defense did its part in the first half, though clearly helped by some rough passing by Tyrod Taylor and then Brady Cook making his NFL debut. Big props to Tyrel Dodson for making an unusual catch, using his thighs, on his pick off a pass that went off the hands of Jets rookie Mason Taylor (the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor).

Matthew Judon has done some good work at the new starter opposite Bradley Chubb, and that continued in this first half.

Chop Robinson has been coming on just a bit of late, so it was good to see him come up with a sack in the second quarter.

We also would be remiss not to mention the work of the offensive line, which opened a lot of sizable holes in the running game.

Jaylen Wright looked very decisive while running the ball.

Rasul Douglas is a savvy vet and he got a young QB for the second time in two games, this one a great pick at the end zone when he didn't bite for a second on a double move by Jon Metchie.

THE LOWLIGHTS

We discussed in our game preview and on the All Dolphins Podcast how dangerous returner Isaiah Williams has been in recent weeks and, sure enough, he burned the Dolphins for that long punt return for a touchdown.

The Jets haven't recorded a single interception all season, but they came close on a second-level pass that was tipped and then dropped by the DB. It was part of the lull for Tua and the passing game in the second quarter where his throws were a bit off target.

The Dolphins offensive line gave up a too-easy sack when the Jets blitzed up the middle, and Quincy Williams beat Ollie Gordon II while D-lineman Michael Clemons was getting by Aaron Brewer.

Jack Jones got caught looking in the backfield on the 39-yard DPI against Minkah Fitzpatrick near the end of the half. This has been an issue at times in Jones' career, but it hasn't surfaced much this season.

It didn't keep the Dolphins from scoring 24 points in the first half, but the offense once again struggled on third down (0-for-5).

The biggest bummer of the first half by far was Achane leaving for the locker room with a rib injury.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: