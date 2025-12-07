Breaking Down the Week 14 Dolphins Inactive Info: Good News All Around

It's all good for the Miami Dolphins on the injury front for their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

It starts with center Aaron Brewer, who will be good to go after being listed as questionable on the final injury report with ankle/neck/knee issues.

Brewer's status became a little bit muddy when the Dolphins elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith from the practice squad Saturday, but it was veteran Kendall Lamm who was made inactive with the surplus of offensive linemen.

Quarterback Zach Wilson also is active after being added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable because of illness. He'll again serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa, with rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers once again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Special teams cornerstone Elijah Campbell (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) also are active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report, which means all inactives are healthy scratches.

Along with Lamm, the other inactives will be CB A.J. Green III, LB Andre Carter II, WR Tahj Washington and DT Matthew Butler.

Carter has yet to be active for a game since the Dolphins signed him off the Detroit Lions practice squad to fill the roster spot created when edge defender Jaelan Phillips was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith replacing Lamm as one of three backup offensive linemen is interesting because it was Smith and not Lamm who the Dolphins waived when they needed a roster spot last weekend after activating Austin Jackson off injured reserve. Lamm and Smith both play on the field goal team, so the role is very minimal, so it's interesting why the move to Smith was made.

One possible explanation is the Dolphins didn't know until Sunday morning that Brewer would be available, so they elevated Lamm to make sure they'd have eight active offensive lineman and when it was determined Brewer could go, the decision was made to use Smith since Lamm's role involves four or five snaps anyway.

NEW YORK JETS INACTIVE INFO

The Jets inactive list is headed by QB Justin Fields, who will be replaced as the backup by Brady Cook, who was signed to the active roster Saturday after Fields was ruled out with a knee injury.

Safety Tony Adams also is inactive after being downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday.

The other Jets inactives were wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Ja'sir Taylor, edge Braiden McGregor, defensive lineman Mazi Smith and tight end Jelani Woods.

