Dolphins OC Explains Controversial Choice About Struggling Rookie
Much has been made of rookie left guard Jonah Savaiinaea’s struggles to start the season. The Miami Dolphins traded up in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft to select the Arizona product, and the early returns aren’t great.
One solution that’s been floated is moving Savaiianea to the right guard spot. He played most of his college snaps on the right side, so there’s the thinking that moving him back could be beneficial.
However, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith doesn’t see that as a perfect solution.
“I don’t necessarily know that’s the easiest solution,” Smith told reporters on Thursday. “I know it’s always just when you’re a rookie, there’s a process to it. Everyone wants it to be perfect and ready to go. One thing is that he’s very aware and confident in how he’s going to play. He’s working to improve.”
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made similar comments when he was asked about it a few weeks ago, so it seems like the coaching staff is on the same page.
It’s a fair question to ask, especially amid Savaiinaea’s struggles. That said, calling the right side his “college position” does need a little extra context.
In his final college season, Savaiinaea played 345 snaps at left tackle compared to 364 snaps at right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. While it’s true his snaps in the prior two seasons came on the right side, Savaiinaea has been training to play on the left side for more than a season now.
Having just 345 reps on the left side isn’t an overwhelming amount, but to act like the Dolphins flipped his position with no experience is just factually inaccurate.
Plus, it’s clear the Dolphins have a long-term plan in mind.
Savaiinaea Staying on the Left Side Will Benefit the Dolphins Long Term
The rookie playing on the left places him next to another young player, second-year offensive tackle Patrick Paul. Paul is slated to be Miami’s long-term left tackle, and he’s played fairly well this season.
Like Savaiinaea, Paul is a mobile but physical run blocker who shines moving defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage in the running game. If those two can work in concert consistently, it would greatly benefit Miami’s running game.
“I think it's when you really kind of, it's, you're looking to like a long-term vision and plan of basically, you know, putting him on the same side as [Patrick Paul] and then having those two guys building the chemistry and rapport that we hope to attain,” Smith said. “And it wasn't necessarily about, like, OK, the result now is looking toward what we could have in the future.”
Miami’s offensive line and running game have lacked a physical edge for a few seasons now, and injuries have also robbed them of creating lasting chemistry up front.
Savaiinaea and Paul could give the Dolphins the edge and identity they’ve been lacking under McDaniel. The numbers show this is something the Dolphins are leaning into.
Miami has run the ball 55 times to the left side this season compared to just 29 on the right side, according to PFF. Of course, you could say that’s because the right side is currently sporting two backups.
That is surely a factor, but this much of a split clearly indicates it’s more than that.
As frustrating as it might be to watch Savaiinaea struggle, the Dolphins’ long-term plan makes plenty of sense. Also, no guarantee that putting Savaiinaea back to the right side will magically fix him.
In fact, you could argue there’s an equal chance it will make him worse. He’s spent the entire summer and fall training to play on the left side in a new system against NFL athletes. All of that work would be undone with a position switch.
