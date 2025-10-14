Dolphins Rookie Stock Report After Week 6
For the first time in a few weeks, there was some positive movement for the Miami Dolphins’ 2025 rookie class. Nobody had a true breakout performance, but there were tangible signs of growth for several players.
The question is whether this is a sign of things to come or a flash in the pan of an otherwise underwhelming season.
Kenneth Grant
Week 5: Stock Down
Week 6: Slight Stock Up
It’s been a rough run for Kenneth Grant, but he played one of his better games of the season against the Chargers. He recorded his first full sack of the season to go along with two pressures.
Grant’s sack wasn’t overly impressive, but he got solid push and then caught Justin Herbert as he started to step up. In the running game, the first-round pick held his ground a lot better than he had in previous weeks.
This wasn’t a breakout performance by any means, but it’s nice to see Grant at least hold his own after a few weeks of poor performances.
Jonah Savaiianaea
Week 5: Stock Down
Week 6: No Movement
There were some things to like from Savaiinaea on Sunday, even if he had his patented whiff in pass protection still. He handled a couple of stunts up front with Patrick Paul, and his flashes in the running game are still intriguing.
Still, it’s hard to raise his stock when he allowed another sack and three more pressures against the Chargers. The second-round pick is still inconsistent with hitting his landmarks in the running game, too.
It might be time to consider that Miami did a poor job projecting him to such an outside zone-heavy scheme. Most of his best reps come in close quarters or working double teams with Paul.
There was some small progress in Week 6, so hopefully he can build on it moving forward.
Jordan Phillips
Week 5: No Movement
Week 6: Stock Up
Jordan Phillips played 26 snaps against LA, and he did his job pretty well.
He stacked blocks in the running game, held his ground at the line, and stuffed up several running plays. He can still get a little better with his ability to shed blocks and make true impact plays, but it’s clear that he’s progressing.
He even generated his first pressure of the season on Sunday. Although there’s an argument he could get credit for two pressures overall. He’ll never be a pass-rush demon, but pushing the pocket like he did against LA is valuable.
It’s not an overly high bar, but Phillips has been Miami’s best rookie this season.
Dante Trader Jr.
Week 5: No Movement
Week 6: Slight Stock Down
Man, it’s hard not to feel for Dante Trader Jr. He made his first NFL start Sunday, and all anyone will remember is him overrunning Ladd McConkey late in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Chargers to kick the winning field goal.
However, his other 33 snaps show a player who’s worth investing in for a team that is 1-5 and needs more cost-controlled options. Trader shows good effort, toughness, and decent enough coverage chops to be a rotational player.
His tackling obviously needs work, and he doesn’t project as a high-impact player, but for a fifth-round pick, becoming a role player is a significant win. Still, the gravity of the missed tackle forces us to push his stock down a bit.
Ollie Gordon II
Week 5: Slight Stock Down
Week 6: No Movement
Ollie Gordon continues to be an afterthought in the Dolphins’ offense since putting up a few good runs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
He had just two carries for 1 yard Sunday, as it seems like the team’s plan to get him more involved has gone out the window. One of his carries was set up for failure from the start because it was a counterplay that Miami set up after having Gordon motion before the snap.
That’s not really his game. Gordon is best used from under center looks when he can just put his head down and go north to south. Asking him to motion and move laterally as the counter blocks are set up is too much.
Still, he’s trending toward being removed from this list for a lack of playing time.
