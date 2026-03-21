Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: How Much Dead Cap Space Is There Beyond 2026?

Part 1 of an NCAA Tournament weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Ed Helinski:

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Provided everything stays status quo, what’s the Dolphins dead cap hits going to look like in the next 3-4 seasons?

Hey Ed, there’s going to be some pain there in 2027 as well as this year because Tua Tagovailoa will carry the final $43 million of his cap number at that time and then Bradley Chubb also will count some $12 million against the cap because the Dolphins made him a post-June 1 cut. Then there’s the players with void years, a group that right now includes Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, Austin Jackson and Greg Dulcich.

From Jon Pack:

What’s going on with Christian Wilkins? Why has nobody signed him?

Hey Jon, if we’re to believe a report from Friday, the issue is simply Wilkins still not fully recovered from the foot injury he sustained with the Raiders in October 2024. Another potential factor is what might or might not have happened leading to his release from Las Vegas.

From Delish007:

Why is Achane’s salary this year like $5.4M? Per Spotrac, etc. his rookie deal total value is like $5.3?

It sure was, except Achane got a big bump in his base salary based on an NFL rule called the PPE (Proven Performance Escalator), which rewards players drafted after the first round who meet certain playing time requirements.

From Tony Di Loia:

How did they get under the cap after the Waddle trade?

From miamidolphinsfan82:

How did they get under the cap after the Waddle hit this year after the trade?

As I suggested in the analysis story I posted Thursday, it was a simple matter of restructuring the contracts of Achane and Aaron Brewer where they turned most of their base salaries into bonuses that they spread out over a few years.

From Jorge boyd:

Hi Alain, have you identified a potential great Edge that could go to the Dolphins at pick 11?

Hey Jorge, the two edge defenders who I’d be OK with the Dolphins taking at 11 are Arvell Reese and Rueben Bain Jr., but Reese almost certainly will be gone long before then and Bain comes with the clear questions about his arm length. Beyond those two, we could look at David Bailey and Keldric Faulk, but 11 might be too early for either.

From Dunedain:

Do you prefer a 3-4 defense or a 4-3 defense?

Hmm, I started watching the NFL at a time where pretty much every team used a 4-3, but it seems to me it’s easier to disguise pressures and coverages in a 3-4. Bottom line is it doesn’t make much difference to me; what I really like is a lot of blitzing to force the offense’s hand.

From Bladeaux:

Does Chubb come back?

Bradley Chubb already has signed a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills after being released by the Dolphins with a post-June 1 designation because his transaction wouldn’t be reflected in the financial ledger until June but Chubb immediately became a free agent. So, no, Chubb will not be back.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

While I feel like value we got in return for the Waddle trade was fair, I have to say it’s pretty unlikely with the 30th pick we will get a player of equal quality in return. We have essentially traded a known commodity for an unknown commodity. A mystery box, if you will. After all, the last player the Dolphins selected at number 30 lives in infamy in Dolphins lore. I’ll let you name him if you so choose. For those of us that are less than enthusiastic about the trade, can you give us some names that could possibly be there at pick number 30 that we should be excited about?

Hey Dana, I hear what you’re saying, but the deal wasn’t totally about getting a better player but also moving on from Waddle’s contract while the team is rebuilding. And I get you might have nasty flashbacks to when the Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene in the 2020 draft with the 30th pick, but that doesn’t made Miami will strike out again. As for prospects around that spot, possibilities would include Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald, Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas AM& WR KC Conception, Washington WR Denzel Boston, Missouri LB Josiah Trotter, Tennessee CB Colton Hood and Arizona State T Max Iheanachor.

From Jake McVay:

Hey Alain, you think the Dolphins have hush deals with Douglas and Jones after June 1 with the Chubb money?

Hey Jake, the Dolphins indeed will pick up $20 million in cap space on Chubb’s contract after June 1, but I don’t believe that both Jones and Douglas will be back. I could see Douglas returning and maybe signing later, but I don’t think there’s a sure thing there.

From Joey153:

Given that the philosophy is to draft a QB nearly every year, do you think they will? Green Bay never hesitated to do it.

Hey Joey, the notion that the Packers drafted a quarterback EVERY year just isn’t accurate. For example, Green Bay didn’t draft a quarterback in 2025 or in 2022 or in 2021. I’m inclined to believe it’s less than 50-50 the Dolphins will draft one this year considering they already have two young QBs in the roster with 2025 draft picks Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller.

From We Want Fighters:

Hey Alain, what’s happening with the team’s scouting department?

They’re having meetings talking about prospects for the 2026 NFL draft? Or are you asking whether there have been changes on the staff. I know of a couple there, but I don’t believe there’s been an overhaul of the scouting department.