Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Should Savaiinaea Be Moved To Tackle?

Part 1 of a post-Super Bowl weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Olive Grove Jon:

Hi Alain. With the cap situation being what it is, isn’t the smart move to target your QB in the 2027 draft and use the 2026 draft and FA to solidify the trenches?

Hey OGJ, yes, that would be a sensible approach, but overall the idea is that 2026 should be used to build a foundation, both in terms of personnel and play style and culture. GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told season ticket members during an event this week that he definitely would be looking at quarterbacks in the 2026 draft, but the truth is the Dolphins already have 2025 draft picks at that spot with Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller, and at some point it might become overkill. The Dolphins also might go the veteran route for a quarterback to serve as a bridge or maybe a multi-year answer.

From Jeff Kline:

Alain, what’s your preferred approach to the QB position this offseason? Anyone particular you want for a competition?

Hey Jeff, man, that’s a tough question because I don’t see any great options out there. I like the idea of adding Malik Willis, which is one that has a lot of legs, but I certainly wouldn’t make a long-term commitment to him because of his very limited body of work. Signing him to a two-year deal where the Dolphins could get out of it after one would be ideal, but it might be tough to pull off because of the demand there should be for his services. I also would have no issue with taking a shot at an NFL QB with lots of physical tools who hasn’t panned out yet, like a Will Levis or Anthony Richardson or Joe Milton III.

From Tamer Fadaly:

Thoughts on moving Jonah to swing tackle with potential to replace Austin Jackson eventually?

Hey Tamer, based on what I saw last year, Jonah’s biggest issues always seem to come when he found himself in space and that would mean an automatic big no on the idea of playing him at right tackle. The footwork simply isn’t good enough. Maybe that’s something to consider if he shows improvement in that department, but he needs to stay at guard IMO.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! Officially off-season now, I suppose. Mock drafts are exactly that, mock, but I've seen a couple having Miami taking Nussmeier, which is a definite no. I am officially an arm queen now & have read his is limited. ENOUGH please of those. Chambliss of Ole Miss strikes me as one Pat White hit away from a knock out. Your thoughts ? What is the best site for actual height/weight for draft prospects ? Team sites are bull IMHO. Miami has Tua at 6'1 & I don't buy it. I am looking forward to all great the combine stuff from All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts plus all the (free) written work on MiamiDolphinsOnSI.Com !

Thanks as always, Dave. If the Dolphins were to draft a quarterback, I don’t think I’d have an issue with Nussmeier, who’s certainly got the pedigree (his father was an NFL QB) and had a pretty good 2024 season before things went awry a bit this past season. As for Chambliss and Pat White, yeah, I can see the comparison, but Chambliss is huge compared to White, who was just tiny by NFL standards. The best site for actual physical dimensions is NFL.com after the combine starts because they update prospects with their official height and weight after they were checked out in Indy.

From SciGuy17:

Passing game and running game coordinators didn't exist back when us age-challenged people started watching NFL. What exactly do they do?

Yeah, I remember looking up at Don Shula’s staff in the early 1970s and there was a total of, like, six coaches. Now, staffs usually hover around 20 coaches. It’s wild. Pass game and run game coordinators just have a fancy title, which can come with more money, but essentially they’re just another voice for the offensive coordinator and offensive head coach to provide input and a sounding board and help spread out one-on-one coaching.

From Jorge boyd:

Hi Alain, why do you think the Dolphins are taking too long to pick their QB Coach. I know they had Nathaniel Hackett before he left, but shouldn't they have had a plan B.

Editor’s Note: This question was sent before the Dolphins hired Mississippi State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to the QB coach position. There’s no question that head coach Jeff Hafley had a list of candidates prepared right when he became head coach, but Hackett leaving after accepting the job delayed things, then it was reported that the Lions declined permission for the Dolphins to interview Bruce Gradkowski. There might have been another candidate who declined to interview to stay with his current team. There could be different factors at play.

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, I've been impressed with Sully so far; what's your opinion? Do you honestly think Tua can be a starter in this league elsewhere, as I don’t?

Hey Colin, I’m impressed with how Sullivan has answered the questions he’s been asked, but that honestly doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things. So I reserve judgment when I see what moves he makes with the roster. As for Tua, yes, he can be a starter if the circumstances are right, but I certainly don’t think there’s any guarantee. At a minimum, I think he’d make a very good backup for a team.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: