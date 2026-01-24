Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Tua, Achane, Weaver, and More

Part 1 of a post-Hafley hiring Miami Dolphins On SI weekend mailbag:

From NYCFinFan4Life:

Woohoo mailbag. Hope you're doing well. Question is going to be what are your impressions of new duo, not just words but body language, etc. Second, if allowed, do you see ’26 as total rebuild or salvageable? Third, can we find a trade for Tua or post-June cut. Keep rockin’.

Thanks partner. Yes, we’ll allow three … this time. My first impression of Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley is a very good one. I found both of them very impressive in the introductory press conference not so much with what they said but the delivery. Self-assured, direct, honest and not afraid to show emotion. How that translates on the field, we’ll find out, but so far so good. I’ll call 2026 and my expectations as a transition year and Hafley and Sullivan establishing the identity they want for the team. I don’t see a total rebuild, but I also find it hard to envision a playoff run. As for Tua, I still can’t think why a team would take on his salary after his 2025 regression unless the Dolphins were to kick in salary and/or draft pick compensation. I do believe a post-June 1 cut is the most likely scenario, followed simply by a return to the team.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! I've dusted off my GM cap (actually a Fins cap with old logo) & figured out only way you could trade Tua is eat a huge portion of salary, one of the 3 third round picks & a coupon for a free sandwich at Chick-Fil-A. Otherwise he's a post-June 1 cut FA and he can REALLY find out "The market is the market.” Hill would be the 2nd post-June 1 cut. Would you use those cuts on anyone else? I'm going to have realistic expectations for this season but will it be as bad as the “Tank for Tua” season? I've seen fans complain about Miami becoming Green Bay South. I can think of worse teams to emulate. Seems Miami has been Cleveland South lately. Looking forward to more excellent stuff on All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts plus all the written work on SI.com.

Hey Dave, no, I don’t think the Dolphins are going to strip the roster the way they did in 2019 after Brian Flores was hired, though I’ve also learned never to say never. The other two logical post-June 1 cuts outside of Tua and Tyreek would be Austin Jackson and Minkah Fitzpatrick, with Bradley Chubb as a third possibility. And, as you pointed out, each team is allowed two post-June 1 designations per year.

From John Flora:

Packers offense ran successfully. Is this a good sign Achane gets an extension?

Hey John, I don’t think one has to do with the other because every team would want a high-end running back if they can have him, but Green Bay signing Josh Jacobs as a free agent tells you they value the position. The question with Achane always was and will continue to be how much it’s going to take to keep him for the long term.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

The Weaver conundrum… what should the Dolphins do with Anthony Weaver? You’ve said and I concur that he will not be on the staff in 2026 but, in order to receive 2 3rd round picks he must remain on the staff until he is hired as a head coach for another team. He’s a finalist for several head coaching jobs currently. Haf said on the Joe Rose show that they will likely hire the OC and DC position by weekend’s conclusion. How do you think the Dolphins will navigate this balancing act?

Hey Dana, with reports that the Steelers are going with Mike McCarthy as their head coach, that leaves the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals as possibilities for Weaver, and the plan should be simple, and that’s to keep Weaver as the DC until all head coach openings have been filled. The Dolphins easily can settle on a new DC over the weekend but simply not make anything official for a bit. That’s the logical move.

From Brandyn Lorenz:

Do the Dolphins still get compensatory picks if Anthony Weaver gets a head coaching job since McDaniel was fired?

Hey Brandyn, I have been told that, yes, Weaver still would produce compensatory picks for the Dolphins because it was McDaniel who was fired and not his entire staff.

From finsfan4life:

I get most people want Tua to be a post-June 1 cut, but wouldn't be better to keep him for 2026 as if he is cut the cap hit will be for $11M more than if he was still on team and he would still have dead money through 2029? Maybe he gets his mojo back and or if a team loses QB in 2026 a trade?

Yes, the financial aspect of it would make it sensible to bring back Tua, but the buzz — restated by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday — is that the Dolphins will be moving on from him. If the Dolphins’ new brass have identified Quinn Ewers as good backup material and have decided that Tua isn’t good enough to get them where they want, then the argument could be made that he could become a progress stopper either for the new starter or for Ewers. That’s the argument for moving on from him.

From rjgrosso:

Saw a report that T Armstead's salary (or part of it) is part of our 2026 cap hit. How does that work for retired players?

Hi Richard, this has to do with the signing bonus, which is a big part of most contracts. What happens with the signing bonus is it’s spread out over the length of the contract, so a $25 million signing bonus for a five-year deal counts $5 million against the cap for five years. And that cap charge remains whether the player is or is not on the team. It’s why Armstead will count $10.7 million against the cap in 2026 even though he’ll be heading into his second year of retirement.

From thejasonfisher:

Would Hafley have remained in GB if LaFleur wasn’t extended, and what does this mean for Malik Willis fans?

Hey Jason, you’re asking me to answer a hypothetical that only the Packers could answer, but given the level of interest Hafley generated around the league, I’d say it certainly would have been realistic to think they could have promoted him to head coach. The hiring of Jeff Hafley, who got to work against Malik Willis on the scout team the past two years, certainly means we need to keep an eye on Willis when the new league year kicks off, without question.

From Kevin:

Keep up the great work, Alain. You've been awesome since your Dolphin Digest days!

Hey Kevin, thanks much. I know there’s no question in here, but I’m not above publicizing some kind words thrown my way.

From Jayco:

How much trust do you place in the Aikman hire when the GM/HC hired were the presumptive favorites from the very beginning?

Hey Jayco, I’m not so sure that Jon-Eric Sullivan was the prohibitive favorite to become the new GM from the start, and I’m going to trust that Troy Aikman endorsed both moves. That Jeff Hafley seemed like a foregone conclusion once Sullivan was hired doesn’t mean he can’t be a home-run addition. Those answers will come later.

From Mark@Merrymeeting:

How did the Dolphins players feel about Mike McDaniel? Chris Grier?

Hey Mark, I can tell you that the overwhelming majority of the players really liked Mike for the simple reason he’s very smart, knows his football and is very likable. Now, was this every single, solitary player? No, but that’s not realistic with any coach. As for Grier, I’d be lying if I said I the answer there. I’d guess those who got paid really liked him and those who didn’t, not so much.

From Ed Helinski:

How much and what kinds of cap gymnastics will the Dolphins have to go through this offseason?

Hey Ed, well, the Dolphins right now are looking at being some $30 million over the cap with 53 players under contract — reminder that only the top 51 count against the cap until late August — but they have some obvious moves they can move to create space, with cut possibilities that could include Jason Sanders, Tyreek Hill, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bradley Chubb, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Alec Ingold and Tyrel Dodson. The Dolphins also can restructure some contract to bring down the 2026 cap numbers, but they don’t have a ton of those players.

From Mark:

Do you envision JES giving Devon Achane an extension this offseason or have him play on is 4th yr?

Hey Mark, Achane’s current cap number for 2026 is $5.9 million (per OverTheCap.com), and it would be difficult to keep that low with an extension. Add the Dolphins’ tough cap situation and it might be next to impossible to get that done, though I can’t imagine Sullivan doesn’t want Achane for at least a few more years.

From DundeeDolphin:

Will Coach Hafley be on the sidelines during games? In GB he was not. What do we think of that, if he isn't?

In Green Bay, he was defensive coordinator, not head coach. I’m not aware of any head coach in the history of the NFL coaching a regular season game from the coaches’ booth and I see no reason to think Hafley would be the first.

