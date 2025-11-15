All Dolphins

Dolphins Snapshots from Madrid Week

The Miami Dolphins spent the week in Spain in preparation for the first-ever NFL regular season game in that country

Alain Poupart

Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins logos at Bernabeu Stadium, the site of the 2025 NFL Madrid Game.
Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins logos at Bernabeu Stadium, the site of the 2025 NFL Madrid Game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins are in Spain to win a football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but this clearly wasn't your typical game week.

The team arrived in Spain on Tuesday, with players able to take in some of the sights and sounds of Madrid between their preparations for their 11th game of the 2025 season.

Here's a sampling of what players had to say about the experience:

TACKLE PATRICK PAUL

“I took Spanish 1 to 3 in high school. I’m a little rusty, but I’ve been working on it since being out here. As far as Spain, I’ve gone through the city, seen all the historic buildings. Last night I saw a 150-foot Christmas tree, so that was nice. It was huge, I don’t know exactly the height, but it was nice. It’s beautiful, so I’ve just been appreciating it and taking it all in.”

Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. and cheerleaders pose at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. and cheerleaders pose at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CHOP ROBINSON

On his picture on light poles: “The crazy thing is I didn’t see it when we were driving in. Actually somebody sent me a video because I haven’t been on social media. They sent me a video on iMessage and then when I’d seen it was like, it’s just crazy because it’s just a dream come true just being in the NFL and it’s just a blessing. I can’t really describe it.”

NFL Madrid Game banner with an image of Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson
NFL Madrid Game banners with images of Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ZACH SIELER

On whether he knows any Spanish: ”No, I wish I did. In high school we didn’t require a second language, so never picked that up. Numbers have been more of my thing. But it’s been awesome to be here. To get here Tuesday morning, I think the time change has really not been as bad as we all expected. We were able to get around, walk around yesterday and see the city. It’s been beautiful fall weather, which has been awesome. So it’s been cool to be here, super cool to be able to come down to the stadium today and get some practice in and continue our week like a normal week. That’s what we’re saying, is look, no matter where you’re at, what you’re doing, act like it’s a normal work week and it’s been great.”

Fans pose with large helmets of the Washington Commanders, 2025 NFL Madrid Game and the Miami Dolphins at Palacio de Cibeles.
Fans pose with large helmets of the Washington Commanders, 2025 NFL Madrid Game and the Miami Dolphins at Palacio de Cibeles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ALEC INGOLD

My wife is a health care provider, so she’s pretty fluent. I kind of lean on her when I’m travelling. I took Spanish growing up and lost it, didn’t really use it. I think it’s really cool to see smiles on your faces, nonverbal communication is key for me and then having my wife obviously helps quite a bit.”

People take photos of giant inflatable Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. at Parque del Retiro
People take photos of giant inflatable Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. at Parque del Retiro. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

BRADLEY CHUBB

"I came to Madrid probably about a year and a half ago with my fiancé and we got a chance to explore, so I just took some of the guys to some of the shopping areas that we went to. Walked around a little bit and got immersed in the city.”

A street banner featuring Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb
Street banners featuring Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) and Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) at Bernabeu Stadium, the site of the 2025 NFL Madrid Game between the Commanders and the Dolphins. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

TUA TAGOVAILOA

"This is my third international game but being able to travel internationally and visit different cultures I think is a cool thing. Not just with the food, with the language, with the people as well. Yesterday I had the opportunity to go check out the city a little bit and I thought that was cool. I got to see a little bit of the Cathedral, I thought that was really cool and then checked out some spots while walking. I think I got about 20,000 steps in yesterday just walking. (laughter) Nice and cool (weather), not too hot, so it was really cool.”

A graphic with an image of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
A graphic with images of Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the site of the 2025 NFL Madrid Game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

