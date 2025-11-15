Dolphins Snapshots from Madrid Week
The Miami Dolphins are in Spain to win a football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but this clearly wasn't your typical game week.
The team arrived in Spain on Tuesday, with players able to take in some of the sights and sounds of Madrid between their preparations for their 11th game of the 2025 season.
Here's a sampling of what players had to say about the experience:
TACKLE PATRICK PAUL
“I took Spanish 1 to 3 in high school. I’m a little rusty, but I’ve been working on it since being out here. As far as Spain, I’ve gone through the city, seen all the historic buildings. Last night I saw a 150-foot Christmas tree, so that was nice. It was huge, I don’t know exactly the height, but it was nice. It’s beautiful, so I’ve just been appreciating it and taking it all in.”
CHOP ROBINSON
On his picture on light poles: “The crazy thing is I didn’t see it when we were driving in. Actually somebody sent me a video because I haven’t been on social media. They sent me a video on iMessage and then when I’d seen it was like, it’s just crazy because it’s just a dream come true just being in the NFL and it’s just a blessing. I can’t really describe it.”
ZACH SIELER
On whether he knows any Spanish: ”No, I wish I did. In high school we didn’t require a second language, so never picked that up. Numbers have been more of my thing. But it’s been awesome to be here. To get here Tuesday morning, I think the time change has really not been as bad as we all expected. We were able to get around, walk around yesterday and see the city. It’s been beautiful fall weather, which has been awesome. So it’s been cool to be here, super cool to be able to come down to the stadium today and get some practice in and continue our week like a normal week. That’s what we’re saying, is look, no matter where you’re at, what you’re doing, act like it’s a normal work week and it’s been great.”
ALEC INGOLD
“My wife is a health care provider, so she’s pretty fluent. I kind of lean on her when I’m travelling. I took Spanish growing up and lost it, didn’t really use it. I think it’s really cool to see smiles on your faces, nonverbal communication is key for me and then having my wife obviously helps quite a bit.”
BRADLEY CHUBB
"I came to Madrid probably about a year and a half ago with my fiancé and we got a chance to explore, so I just took some of the guys to some of the shopping areas that we went to. Walked around a little bit and got immersed in the city.”
TUA TAGOVAILOA
"This is my third international game but being able to travel internationally and visit different cultures I think is a cool thing. Not just with the food, with the language, with the people as well. Yesterday I had the opportunity to go check out the city a little bit and I thought that was cool. I got to see a little bit of the Cathedral, I thought that was really cool and then checked out some spots while walking. I think I got about 20,000 steps in yesterday just walking. (laughter) Nice and cool (weather), not too hot, so it was really cool.”