Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: What To Do with the Front-Line Players the Last Two Games?

Third and final part of the post-Bengals/pre-Bucs game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Mark@Merrymeeting:

Do you think Coach McDaniel wasn’t ready to be a head coach before, but after his experience with the Dolphins, he is now? If so, would he need a fresh start to realize his potential? How ironic would it be if he became the OC of the Lions?

Hey Mark, is it possible? Sure, though I wouldn’t count on it. And the irony of your hypothethical question is he would join Dan Campbell, who was deemed not quite ready to be a full-time head coach in 2016, which likely played a big role in the Dolphins choosing Adam Gase over him after Campbell had finished out the 2015 season as interim head coach.

From spaceship:

Any chance that the Ravens fallout makes the other Harbaugh the whale that ross actually lands as head coach?

The Baltimore situation is one to watch because of the column suggesting problems with Lamar Jackson and his relationship with John Harbaugh, and it has been suggested that it could come down to one of them having to go. The question then would become who the Ravens would keep, and this is where Jackson’s $74.5 million cap number for each of the next two years could come into play because his contract will need to get redone one way or another. The Baltimore offense’s performance at Green Bay on Saturday night was the kind that could convince the Ravens they don’t need to be paying Jackson that kind of money. The best guess from here that it’s actually hard to see Baltimore moving on from Harbaugh, even after this disappointing season but we certainly wouldn’t eliminate the possibility of Harbaugh, who has been rumored as a candidate before, wind up in Miami — though not very likely.

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, I have a suspicion that since the Dolphins’ last playoff win, they have a regular season record that is at, or below,.500. Do you know? Also, as far as "status quo" not being accepted, MM said hold my beer, we'll get worse. That'll teach ’em. It'd be so Dolphins to keep MM.

Hey Jason, according to my calculations, the Dolphins have a 191-212 record since the start of the 2001 season, which of course followed their last playoff win of December 30, 2000. That’s a .464 winning percentage. Worse, in those 25 seasons (2001-25), the Dolphins have finished with a losing record 13 times, with a winning record 10 times, and finished .500 twice. Not great.

From Randy Millard:

Why does it seem like every ex-Dolphin has negative stuff to say about this organization after they leave?

Hey Randy, there’s certainly some bitterness involved in some cases, but we also can’t run away from the fact that if too many folks are saying things aren’t right in Miami after they’ve been there, then maybe things aren’t right. It’s that simple.

From Kevin Collins:

How likely is it that the Dolphins can make a trade for Lamar Jackson?

Hey Kevin, the Dolphins will begin the offseason staring at a $56.4 million cap hit for Tua with the likely idea of moving on from him. Lamar Jackson’s cap number for each of the next two years is $74.5 million. I have a hard time believing the Dolphins taking on that kind of massive contract for another QB, particularly given the injury issues Jackson had this year — understanding there are ways to mitigate the financial aspect, but only to a certain degree. And then what is the cost in terms of draft picks? I just don’t see it.

From Mark Malbeck:

Hey Alain, do you think Tua is gone next year? I’m not sure it’s going to happen. I think once they evaluate Quinn that Tua will back under center next year with Quinn as BU. I just don’t see how they eat all that money and go into next year without at least a serviceable QB.

Hey Mark, how about the starting QB for 2026 is neither Tua nor Quinn Ewers. The benching of Tua a year after he got his contract extension and was the clear franchise quarterback suggests, based on past similar instances around the league, it means that ship has sailed. So, yes, I do think Tua will not be with the Dolphins in 2026.

From Baldylocks:

Will Achane be rested for his future or nah?

Would be very surprised. Achane currently is third in the NFL in rushing yards and he’s got a shot at reaching 2,000 total yards. He also will be looking at getting a contract extension in the offseason. For those reasons, I have a hard time believing Achane will be kept out unless he’s injured.

From Jake McVay:

Will next year be the March for Arch or Prayin for Sayin?

How about Doing Less for Moore? Or Sucking for Sellers? But I do like your two suggestions (in terms of creativity).

From Dan P:

Will the Dolphins rest some vets/playmakers: Brooks, Achane to protect and get a better look at the roster depth? Do you think Ross has made up his mind on McDaniel for 2026? It seemed like the messaging was pointing to him staying but the deficiencies that point towards the HC seem very obvious. I think even the most supportive of fans are ready for a change.

Hey Dan, like Achane, Brooks has some statistical goals at stake, such as leading the NFL in tackles (he’s got a nine-tackle lead with two games left). That said, yes, the Dolphins will look at some younger players, but not on a large scale. I think Ross has a pretty good idea about McDaniel’s status while also wanting to see how the season finishes out. I also would think Ross should have a pretty good idea about what the fan base’s preference would be, but it won’t be the determining factor.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: