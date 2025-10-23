Dolphins Thursday Notebook: Waddle, Injury Update, Famous Anniversary, More
The Miami Dolphins' injury issues on offense just keep piling on.
Already looked at the likelihood of missing their top two tight ends and with Tyreek Hill already on injured reserve, the Dolphins now have to worry about the status of Jaylen Waddle.
The team's top threat at wide receiver was limited in practice Thursday and listed on the injury report with hamstrings/rest. Notice the plural on the hamstring issue, which reminds us of the time Xavien Howard was on the injury report with "groins."
Regardless of the severity of the issues Waddle is experiencing, anytime a wide receiver — particularly one who relies on his speed — goes into a game with any sort of hamstring problems is less than ideal. Waddle, it should be noted, was not on the injury report Wednesday.
As mentioned earlier, it doesn't look good for the Dolphins to have tight end Julian Hill available against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as he missed a second consecutive practice because of an ankle injury. The Dolphins, of course, placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve before practice Wednesday.
Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Phillips also was added to the injury report Thursday because of a finger issue, but he was a full participant.
Defensive back Elijah Campbell, who has missed the past two games with a quad injury, returned to practice on a limited basis.
Two upgrades had center Aaron Brewer (pectoral) and rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) full participants after being limited Wednesday.
Atlanta practiced after having a walk-through Wednesday, but the three players estimated as DNP didn't practice, making it unlikely that any of the three — CB Billy Bowman Jr., ILB Divine Deablo and rookie first-round pick edge rusher Jalon Walker — will be available against the Dolphins.
A MEMORABLE ANNIVERSARY
The Dolphins have experienced some painful and humbling losses so far in this forgettable 2025 season, but nothing like what happened on this date 25 years ago — October 23, 2000.
Yep, the Monday Night Miracle.
Twenty-five years later, it's still crazy to think about the Dolphins blowing a 30-7 fourth-quarter lead before losing in overtime, 40-37.
There were so many crazy things about this collapse, including the fact the Dolphins led again 37-30 after the Jets scored the first 23 points of the fourth quarter, the first coming when a Vinny Testaverde pass was bobbled by normally sure-handed cornerback Sam Madison into the arms of Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles.
And then there was the fact the Jets got the game-winning field goals after cornerback Marcus Coleman intercepted Jay Fiedler not once, but twice in overtime, the Dolphins recovering the ball after Coleman fumbled while returning the first pick.
The loss dropped Miami to 5-2 that year, but the Dolphins did rebound from what could have been a season-crushing loss to eventually win the AFC East title with an 11-5 record.
CALL TO THE HALL
Hat tip to former Dolphins defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger and former players Richmond Webb, Bob Kuecheberg and Dick Anderson for advancing to the next step for potential induction for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Arnsparger, the architect of the Super Bowl teams of the 1970s and the AFC champion teams of the 1980s, passed away in 2015. He advanced in the coaches category.
Webb was the ninth overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft and was selected in each of his first seven seasons with Miami. Webb is now one of the 52 modern-era candidates still in contention after being a semifinalist last year.
Anderson and Kuechenberg were among the 25 seniors candidates selected to advance to the next round of voting.
The 2026 semifinalists will be announced in late November.