Dolphins Watch Guide for 2026 NFL Draft Prospects in CFB Week 9
With the Miami Dolphins sitting at 1-6 and coming off an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns, it’s a good time to start thinking about the 2026 NFL draft.
The Dolphins have a lot of big questions about who will be making those picks and what positions they’ll need to address, so getting an early look at some of the class’ top prospects makes too much sense.
We’ll look at the top college football matchups this week and break down which players you should be paying attention to. This way, you can give yourself a little bit of hope for the future Saturday.
UCLA vs. No. 2 Indiana - Noon, FOX
Indiana Prospects: QB Fernando Mendoza, WR Elijah Sarrat, CB D’Angelo Ponds, EDGE Mikal Kamara, OT Carter Smith
UCLA Prospects: None
This game is all about Indiana, which has become a national powerhouse this season. Obviously, the big draw is quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but the other prospects listed above have some juice as well.
Mendoza is a tall, accurate pocket passer who wins with quality arm strength and impressive anticipation. Indiana’s offense is filled with RPOs, but it’s easy to see him transcend that structure at times. Mendoza has the skills to be the first QB off the board.
Sarrat is a big-bodied, contest catch receiver who excels at winning jump balls, while Ponds is a small, feisty cornerback with zone-coverage chops.
No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 13 Oklahoma - Noon, ABC
Oklahoma Prospects: EDGE R. Mason Thomas, QB John Mateer, WR Deion Burks, LB Sammy Omosigho, TE Jaren Kanak
Mississippi Prospects: QB Trinidad Chambliss, EDGE Suntarine Perkins
Mississippi has a few prospects worth monitoring, but this game is more about what Oklahoma looks like.
R. Mason Thomas is an undersized but explosive pass rusher, while Deion Burks is the same thing at wide receiver. Perhaps the two surprises have come courtesy of John Mateer and Jaren Kanak.
Mateer transferred from Washington State this offseason and has shown impressive grit, creativity, and toughness against SEC competition. I’m a bit skeptical of his overall accuracy and down-to-down consistency, but there’s no doubt he’s a competitor.
Kanak is a converted linebacker who has become one of the Sooners’ most reliable weapons this season. He’s not much of a blocker, but he is definitely an NFL athlete.
No. 4 Alabama vs. South Carolina - 3:30 PM, ABC
Alabama Prospects: QB Ty Simpson, OT Kadyn Proctor, EDGE LT Overton, LB Deontae Lawson, WR Germie Bernard, SAF Keon Sabb
South Carolina Prospects: QB LaNorris Sellers, WR Nyck Harbor, CB Jalon Kilgore
Per usual, Alabama is loaded with NFL prospects. Ty Simpson looks like this year’s breakout quarterback, as he’s shown immaculate poise, accuracy, and football acumen this season.
On the other side, you have arguably the most physically talented QB in the nation: LaNorris Sellers. He’s got all the athletic ability and arm strength you could ask for. He’s also taken some strides in reading defenses and managing his offense this season.
Proctor is probably the next biggest name to watch. He’s a massive offensive tackle with enough athleticism to merit wildcat touches and screen passes in the offense.
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU - 7:30 PM, ABC
A&M Prospects: EDGE Cashius Howell, WR KC Concepcion, LB Taurean York, CB Will Lee III
LSU Prospects: QB Garrett Nussmeier, CB Mansoor Delane, SAF A.J. Haulcy, LB Whit Weeks, LB Harold Perkins
If you’re looking for new pieces for the Miami Dolphins’ defense, this is the game for you.
Delane has had an excellent season after transferring from Virginia Tech this summer, and Harold Perkins is one of the more impressive athletes in the class. He’s a positionless player, but his skills are undeniable.
A&M’s defense has quality talent at all three levels, including a dynamic pass rusher in Howell, a man-coverage cornerback in Lee, and a versatile box/safety hybrid in York.
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is also a worthwhile draw for this game. He’s the son of an NFL offensive coordinator, and it shows in how he manages the offense. That said, he struggles with decision-making and has limited tools.
This should be a good test for him.
Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Oregon - 7:00 PM, FS1
Oregon Prospects: QB Dante Moore, TE Kenyon Sadiq, DL A'Mauri Washington, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, SAF Dillon Thieneman, OT Isaiah World
Wisconsin Prospects: None
Oregon should be appointment viewing for Dolphins fans for the rest of the season. Miami could legitimately use every prospect listed above, and all of them are likely to be considered top-100 picks if they declare.
Dante Moore is another quarterback who's undergoing a big rise this season. He’s an athletic, accurate passer who can challenge all three levels of the field consistently. He lacks some experience and could return to school.
Sadiq is a rare tight end in that he pairs physical blocking ability with above-average athleticism in the passing game. Miami’s current brass doesn’t care about tight end, but that could change.
Washington, Uiagalelei, and Thieneman are all solid prospects in their own right, and World is an impressive mover who needs some refinement.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage