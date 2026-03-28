Examining Buyer-Beware Prospects for Dolphins

The NFL draft is similar to gambling, or the stock market. In a prospect, teams must consider the odds of that player succeeding and even more so, succeeding within their environment.

There may be no team in this year’s draft that needs to hit on as many of its picks as possible as the Miami Dolphins. Knee-deep in street free agents on minimum deals and working their way toward one of the youngest rosters in the league, Miami needs the youth movement to start this year in an effort to build future success.

In that effort, the team surely will try to find to avoid any traits or characteristics that might decrease those odds of success.

To that end, here is a list of some players who can be identified with public information as questionable additions at best, and at worst are prospects to avoid.

THE LENGTH TEST

As it relates to the new front office and head coach in Miami, the only example we have to learn from in terms of the draft is to look back at Green Bay, and specifically the tenure of General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan’s professed mentor, Brian Gutekunst.

Since Gutekunst became Packers GM in 2018, there was a noticeable size trend adhered to when it came to all positions save only the skill positions (CB, RB, WR) – long arms. In his tenure, for example, the average arm length of an offensive tackle drafted was 33½ inches. For defensive tackles it was 33¼ inches and for edge players, 33¾.

Only one time did the team select a player at one of those positions with sub 31-inch arms, and that was Isaiah McDuffie (30.25") in Round 6 of 2021. One player in eight drafts.

You knew where this was headed, so enter Miami’s Rueben Bain and his 30 7/8-inch arms. Some people think it’s not a big deal because of Bain’s play style, but here is why he would be a mistake in Miami – the length, athleticism and fit just are not a match with a Wide 9 scheme. He is not a hybrid player. And as good as Bain was last year, there are just too many strikes against the philosophy of the incoming folks.

The offensive side’s version is the top-rated pure center in the draft, Iowa’s Logan Jones. Super athletic, strong and moves like an outside zone center. But he’s 6-3 and his arms are 30 ¾-inches. Green Bay’s starting line last year had one player (6-4 Zach Tom) under 6-5.

CAN’T AFFORD TO TAKE CHANCES

Miami has 11 picks as of now, which feels like a lot and not enough at the same time. The Dolphins have so many needs that they will not cover all roster holes adequately this year, so they cannot afford to take players who can’t prove their healthy.

As soon as Jaylen Waddle was traded, Mel Kiper Jr. mocked Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson to Miami at pick 11. Tyson easily laid down the best tape of any receiver in this year’s draft, but he also consistently missed games, year after year. Oftentimes they were soft tissue injuries so the concern is less that it’s something chronic and more that maybe he doesn’t take care of his body responsibly. Regardless, he’s a risk. And it didn't help that he didn't work out at the Arizona State Pro Day on Friday.

Same goes for Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, a player who had a full 13 months to recover and test for the NFL Combine. McCoy reportedly practiced with his team at the end of last year despite choosing against playing, so it seems safe to assume he is healthy. If he is healthy, what else did he have to train for other than to show the world he can answer the primary question he has left to answer? Why not compete? And if he isn’t healthy, what is he hiding?

These are the players Miami should avoid, especially early in the draft, even if down the road these players end up succeeding. Have to play the odds.

DRAFTING FOR THE LOCKER ROOM

Last on the list of buyer beware are the guys who have gotten into trouble.

Last year, the Falcons took a gamble on edge James Pearce, a player who had notable character concerns. It seemed to pay off as he registered 10.5 sacks in his rookie campaign, drawing praise far and wide.

Two weeks ago in Miami, Pearce was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

This year’s players of concern are talented Missouri edge Zion Young, the hulking Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris and Kentucky RB Seth McGowan.

"We’re looking for selfless teammates,” Sullivan said after his hire. “Guys that are wired the right way. We want to infuse this locker room with grit, toughness, and leadership.

“Miami is a great place to live, but it can be a distraction in a hurry if you don't have the right people in the building.”

Without getting into the football for each, here are brief details – in December 2025, Young was arrested for DWI. In 2022, aggravated assault. Kids make mistakes but making them in mid-December the year you are entering the draft shows poor decision-making.

Harris has been arrested twice: DUI felony fleeing in 2023 and domestic violence with resisting arrest in 2024.

McGowan pleaded guilty to felony larceny in 2024 following a 2021 incident where he and teammates robbed a Norman, Oklahoma, apartment of cash, marijuana, and other items.