Examining ESPN Analyst's Startling Miami Dolphins Trade Deadline Comment
The Miami Dolphins surprised some observers by making only one deal this week ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was downright disappointed.
On an episode of "First Take," Orlovksy made it clear he felt the Dolphins should have done more deals beyong the one that sent edge defender Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft.
In fact, Orlovsky called the Dolphins "the bigger loser" of the trade deadline.
"You're going nowhere right now," Orlovsky explained. "This team is devoid of talent. We've already fired the general manager. You had multiple people that teams wanted in their on their roster. Jaylen Waddle. I would have moved Waddle. Really good player. I would have moved Waddle for more picks. Bradley Chubb, really good player. I would have moved Bradley Chubb for the future. Minkah Fitzpatrick, I would have moved Minkah Fitzpatrick for the future.
"This team is not 2026 away. This team is so behind when it comes to the top six or seven teams of NFL talent on their roster, they are a team that absolutely, unequivocally needs picks and younger talent. I think the Miami Dolphins only moving Jaelan Phillips is a mistake."
WHAT TO MAKE OF ORLOVSKY'S ARGUMENT
If the Dolphins already have a plan in place beyond 2025 and that plan doesn't entail being able to legitimately compete for another two or three years, then it's hard to argue with Orlovsky's premise.
After all, Waddle might be the only one of the three players he mentioned who logically stand a better than average chance of still being on the roster in 2028 or maybe even 2027 and then the team absolutely should have moved them for additional draft capital as part of the rebuilding project.
But as we explored Wednesday, are we so sure that the Dolphins are looking at a two-, three-year rebuilding project here?
The lack of activity beyond the Phillips trade certainly suggests the Dolphins either don't want to give up on the 2025 season yet or maye don't think they're as far away as Orlovsky and other analysts might suggest.
That could be a debate for another day, but we could see the Dolphins convincing themselves they're not nearly as bad as their 2-7 record would suggest because four of their losses came in games where Miami had a chance until very late and one play here and there could have made the difference.
If they're wrong, it wouldn't be the first time the Dolphins incorrectly assessed where they stand because we'd argue that's what they did in the days, weeks and months leading up to the 2024 season when they signed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Waddle, Jalen Ramsey and head coach Mike McDaniel to new contracts clearly under the assumption they were right on the doorstep of achieving their goals — starting with that elusive playoff victory.
It also can be argued that the Dolphins maye weren't wrong in not making deals for the sake of making deals if other teams were trying to lowball them and take advantage of what they might have perceived as a firesale.
In the end, though, we're thinking the Dolphins maybe gave away their strategy with the last sentence of that Stephen Ross statement announcing the removal of Chris Grier as GM last Friday: "There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future.”
Maybe it was that the Dolphins still haven't finished establishing what their clear vision for the future will entail and they were going to hang on to their big-name players until that time arrives.
It says here we'll know for sure next spring whether the Dolphins made a mistake in not moving more players — unless they produce a miracle and make a run at a playoff spot. So let's just say we'll know next spring.