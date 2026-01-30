8 Standout Prospects 2026 Senior Bowl Practices for Dolphins

MOBILE, Ala. — Thursday was the last day of practices at the Panini Senior Bowl, and it featured a ton of team periods from both the National and American teams.

Instead of recapping Day 3 of practices, we’re recapping which players from the event stood out in general, and, of course, they’re fits for the Miami Dolphins. If you want to read our first two days of recaps, Day 1 focused on the trenches, while Day 2 was all about the receivers and cornerbacks.

Here are the best players from the week who could find themselves in Miami.

Senior Bowl Standouts for Dolphins

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

This recap will be filled with a ton of defensive linemen, but Jacas probably had the best week of anyone in attendance. He was awesome in 1-on-1 drills, winning with speed around the edge and showing he could generate power.

In team drills, he frequently got into the backfield and would have gotten a few sacks if it were a real game. Seeing him up close gave me a real appreciation for his technical pass-rushing skills and his solid build.

He came in at 6-3, 260 pounds with 32 ¾-inch arms. That arm length might fall just a hair under Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan’s thresholds, but he can win them over with some good testing at the NFL Combine.

Edge is one of Miami’s biggest needs, as Chop Robinson regressed in Year 2, and Bradley Chubb is likely to get cut. There’s no depth behind those players, either.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Young couldn’t be built more like a Green Bay Packers edge rusher if he tried, and given that Miami is expected to adopt the “Packers Way,” it’s hard not to see him being a fit.

The Missouri product is 6-5, 262 with 33 ½-inch arms, making him a huge presence on the end of the line with good run defense skills. His power profile as a pass rusher is also pretty appealing, and he used that to make a ton of disruptive plays in team and 1-on-1 drills this week.

Young is still an emerging pass rusher and will need some development, but he was one of the most consistent players at the event, and he fits the Dolphins’ new prototype incredibly well.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Defensive tackle isn’t really a need for the Dolphins on paper, but if you study Jeff Hafley’s scheme, it’s pretty easy to see that he likes a different style of defensive tackle.

He wants players who are aggressive one-gappers that have the speed and explosiveness to get into gaps. Banks can be that type of player for Miami. He had a rough Day 1, but was absolutely dominant on Days 2 and 3.

Banks came into the event as one of the better players, and he lived up to the hype. His ability to win with speed and power flashed during 1-on-1s and team drills quite a bit.

The Florida product is likely to be a first-round pick, so Miami would have to swing pretty high on him.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

If the Dolphins don’t want to use a high pick on someone like Banks, then Halton might be a cheaper option in the later rounds. He’s a bit smaller at 6-2, 293 pounds, but he’s the style of player Hafley wants.

Halton used his smaller size to beat offensive linemen with speed all week. He slowly but surely got better every day, culminating in a third practice that saw him make a ton of splash plays in the backfield.

Getting Halton on Day 3 would be a nice addition to the Dolphins’ interior defensive line room, which mostly sports big run stuffers in Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Cornerback is one of Miami’s biggest needs, as last year’s starters, Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones, are set to hit free agency. The team’s depth behind those guys is nothing to get overly excited about, either.

Igbinosun had an up-and-down week, but these events are designed to be hell for cornerbacks, so that’s not too surprising. However, he made several PBUs in 1-on-1s and showed the sticky, aggressive nature that Hafley likes at the position.

The Ohio State product came in at 6-2, 192 pounds with 32 ⅞-inch arms, and he had the fastest GPS time at 21.12 MPH. He very much feels like the type of cornerback the Dolphins will like.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

It was not a good start to the week for Iheanachor, who really struggled on Day 1. However, he settled in nicely during the next two practices.

Iheanachor is an impressive athlete with the size to play tackle at the next level for a long time. He came in at 6-5, 325 pounds with 34 ½-inch arms, and that size really showed up in 1-on-1s.

He locked out pass rushers incredibly well on Days 2 and 3, while making some impressive blocks in space during team drills.

If the Dolphins move on from Austin Jackson this offseason, Iheanachor’s experience at right tackle would be pretty appealing. This week, I saw a player with the profile to run the type of offense Bobby Slowik wants.

Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

Farmer had the reverse week that Iheanachor had. The Kentucky product came out of the gate firing with an excellent first day before having a more up-and-down performance the rest of the week.

Still, the good reps were enough to make me confident in his abilities as a fit in the Dolphins offense at right guard. That’s where he played at Kentucky, and he’s a total mauler in the running game. If the Dolphins want to get tougher upfront, Farmer is the way to go.

Plus, he’s got excellent size for his position. He came in at 6-3, 322 pounds with 34-inch arms, which is good enough to play tackle if he wanted to. After watching Farmer this week and doing a deep dive into his tape, he should be in play for the Dolphins on Day 2.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Miami’s need at wide receiver is pretty big. Outside of Jaylen Waddle, the team doesn’t have any above-average contributors at the position.

What the Dolphins could really use is some size, and Fields has plenty of that. Fields is 6-4, 218 pounds, and he plays like it at the catch point. He made several impressive contested catches and an incredible diving catch on a bomb from Arkansas QB Taylen Green on Day 2.

Fields is also an excellent blocker on tape, which the Dolphins could absolutely use more of on the perimeter. If the Dolphins do take a receiver on Day 2, Fields is the prototype that should be appealing.

Prospects Who Stood Out but Might Not Fit Dolphins

Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech: Hunter might have been the best player at the event, but he would be redundant to Grant and Phillips in the middle.

Hunter might have been the best player at the event, but he would be redundant to Grant and Phillips in the middle. Bud Clark, SAF, TCU: The Dolphins need safety help, and Clark was the best defensive back on the field this week. However, his size might get him removed from Miami’s board.

The Dolphins need safety help, and Clark was the best defensive back on the field this week. However, his size might get him removed from Miami’s board. Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan: Moore is an impressive pass rusher who was a consistent winner all three days. He’s just not Hafley’s type at the position.

Moore is an impressive pass rusher who was a consistent winner all three days. He’s just not Hafley’s type at the position. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech: Rodriguez stood out all week, but he’s also a little too small for this new front office (probably).

