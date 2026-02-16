Examining the Dolphins Sendoff to Tyreek Hill and What's Next for the Wide Receiver

Business is business, so it was that the Miami Dolphins released star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday.

But the organization made sure to acknowledge Hill's contributions over the past four seasons with a couple of message on social media.

One of them was a graphic illustrating some of Hill's accomplishments from 2022-25, another a short highlight video.

As indicated in the post, Hill left the Dolphins after serving as a three-team captain (every season but 2025), earning two All-Pro nods and setting the team's single-season franchise record for receptions and receiving yards.

The video featured Hill's game-tying touchdown in the remarkable comeback victory at Baltimore in 2022, his touchdown that started the historic rout of the Denver Broncos in the 2023 home opener, as well as his reaction to being named the No. 1 player by his peers in the NFL Network's Top 100 for 2024.

🗣️ He’s got Hill!



Thank you for the memories, Tyreek pic.twitter.com/vsexZjAQuk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 16, 2026

HILL'S REACTION AND WHAT'S NEXT

Hill also took to social media to acknowledge the end of his time with the Dolphins.

He posted a message of gratitude for his four seasons in Miami, which began when he arrived in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, and also talked of his determination to return after the devastating knee injury that cut short his 2025 season in the Monday night game against the New York Jets on the last day of September.

Because he was released, Hill immediately became a free agent and free to sign with any team in the NFL.

That likely won't be happening very quickly, though, because Hill is working his way back from that knee injury and would have to pass a physical.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, acknowledged in a discussion with WSVN sportcaster Josh Moser that Hill's road to recovery isn't an easy one but also made sure to tell everyone not to count out his client.

"One day at a time," Rosenhaus told Moser. "He's got a long road ahead of him. I think we made that clear. But no one works harder than Tyreek. He's done a fabulous job. All in all, he's progressing well. He had a challenging injury, but he is working his tail off and doing everything he can to get back as soon as possible. But certainly, Tyreek would be the first one to say that he still has a lot of work to do."

Hill's injury was serious enough to bring into question whether he actually might be forced to retire.

As Hill indicated in his Instagram post, that's not in his mind-set at this time.

"If Tyreek has made up his mind that that's what he wants to do, then I have no doubt that he'll do it," Rosenhaus told Moser. "He's the kind of guy that accomplishes everything he sets his mind to. He's an incredible worker and competitor. He's just had an absolute Hall of Fame career, and if he ultimately follows through on his decision to play, I reserve that up to Tyreek. Obviously it's something he could change his mind at any time, but from what he's told me, he has said that he does intend to play next season."

If that comes to pass, the teams that have been mentioned as possible destinations for Hill include his original team, Kansas City, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he would be reunited with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, now the Chargers' offensive coordinator. The Buffalo Bills, who have had wide receiver issues the past couple of years, also could be interested.

With any team, though, they would have to be comfortable that Hill can bounce back from that brutal injury.

