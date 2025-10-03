Why This Is a Crucial Time for Waddle
In at least one way, Jaylen Waddle will never be the prototypical star No. 1 wide receiver, but that's simply because the Miami Dolphins standout just doesn't possess that flamboyant, outgoing personality.
No "diva wide receiva" here.
But he does have the skills to become — for lack of a better term — that franchise wide receiver, he's got the draft status, and he's got the second contract.
And if the Dolphins offense is to have success the rest of the 2025 season — and likely beyond — without Tyreek Hill, Waddle better become that kind of wide receiver.
Waddle is not Tyreek Hill, and there's probably no bigger difference than in terms of personality where Hill most definitely has the alpha personality and Waddle, at least publicly, is content to stay in the background.
Just check out Waddle's answer when he was asked this week whether he ready to become WR1.
“We never look at it like Receiver 1, or 1A-1B," he said. "I think that’s more like a media thing or something that gives something for the media to talk about. We all go out there, make plays and just try to help our team win. It’s not a Receiver 1, Receiver 2, type of thing. It’s being able to go out there contribute and help your team get a ‘W.’”
Right off the bat, one thing you'll never hear from Waddle is anything about personal goals or even any boasts about how's going to emerge with Hill now on the sidelines.
WORDS ON WADDLE
Waddle's teammates and coaches, though, won't hesitate to do the talking for him.
“I think ultimately he’s a very humble guy," offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. "It’s one of those where when you take on new positions or new situations. It’s also because a teammate of yours had a season-ending injury so it’s one of those things where you always feel like, ‘Hey we’re going to all have to do it together.’ But I think he’s really motivated to show his skill set and be able to really help us in the different ways at the wide receiver position just do different things now with Tyreek out.”
And this from QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell when asked whether Waddle's game would evolve and he would be able to do some of the things Hill did for the offense: "Oh, without a doubt. I mean, Jaylen is a very, very skilled player, has the speed, has the ability to make those catches. And so, I mean, I'm sure he's excited and we're excited for where he can go."
QB Tua Tagovailoa knows Waddle better than anybody on the Dolphins roster, going back to their days at the University of Alabama before they were reunited as teammates in the NFL.
“My first three years with him, the first time he came to the league, he’s been able to have 1,000-yard years those first two years in the league for him," Tagovailoa said. "So it’s one of those where we get right back into that. Jaylen understands the offense a lot better than he did the first year (Head Coach) Mike (McDaniel) came here, so I trust that he’s going to be here where he needs to be.
"We’ve built that chemistry from Alabama all the way until now, but Jaylen knows that doesn’t give way to me just always looking for him as the target. We’ve got to go through the progression and see what the defense wants to run now that ‘10’ (Tyreek Hill) is out. Do they still want to stay in the two-high deals or do they now like their matchups to where they can sort of crowd the box now?”
PRESSURE ON WADDLE
Like it or not, there's a lot of pressure on Waddle to perform the rest of this season — above and beyond the normal expectations.
That's what comes with being the sixth overall pick in a draft, which Waddle was in 2021 after the Dolphins made two trades to go from third overall to 12th and finally to sixth.
For those not familiar, the Dolphins passed up the chance to select wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at number 3 and then took Waddle at 6 instead of tackle Penei Sewell, who was considered perhaps the best overall prospect in that 2021 draft and has gone to become one of the very best offensive linemen in the draft.
In the second of those draft-day trades, the Dolphins surrendered of the extra two first-round picks they got from the San Francisco 49ers to go to 6 from the 12th overall spot, which eventually was used on Micah Parsons.
Waddle has been a very productive wide receiver for the Dolphins, setting an NFL rookie record with 104 catches in 2021, leading the league in yards per reception in 2022 and then recording a third consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2023 before his production dipped in 2024.
In the first four games of 2025, Waddle had 17 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns, which projects to 72 catches for 786 yards over 17 games.
That will be nowhere near good enough for the Dolphins offense to have much expectation of success.
And with Hill out, those are not numbers that will be expected of a former sixth overall pick to whom the organization gave a three-year extension in May of 2024, with $36 million guaranteed at signing and $76 million guaranteed for injury.
The Dolphins need pure No. 1 wide receiver production from Waddle the rest of this season, even without the typical No. 1 wide receiver attitude.