Five Most Memorable Dolphins-Jets Prime-Time Games
The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets next Monday in what will be the teams' first prime-time matchup in nine years.
There was a time, though, when the teams were regular prime-time opponents, with matchups in five consecutive years in the 1980s, four in seven years in the 2000s, and five times in eight years in the 2010s.
Overall, the teams have faced each other 17 times in prime time, with Miami winning nine of those games, and there have been some doozies among those 17 (along with a few snoozers as well).
Here is our countdown of the five most memorable Dolphins-Jets prime-time battles:
5. 1992 — DOLPHINS 19, JETS 17
There really was nothing special about this game other than the drama-filled ending. It began with Pete Stoyanovich missing an extra point after the Dolphins got a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dan Marino to Tony Martin, leaving Miami trailing 17-16 with 2:30 left in the next-to-last game of the regular season and prompting Jets defensive coordinator Pete Carroll (yes, that Pete Carroll) to do the choke sign on the sideline. Stoyanovich and the Dolphins would have the last laugh after producing a three-and-out on defense when the Jets ran three times before a 29-yard punt. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Dolphins, who would secure the AFC East title the following week and eventually play host to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills (their last title game appearance).
4. 2016 — DOLPHINS 34, JETS 13
This was a Saturday game at MetLife Stadium and it was the weekend after the Dolphins lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a knee injury during a victory against the Arizona Cardinals that moved their record to 8-5. Backup Matt Moore's job was simply to keep the season going and he did that in style, throwing four touchdown passes on his way to earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The Jets, incidentally, scored first in that game on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Petty to future Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen.
3. 1984 — DOLPHINS 28, JETS 17
The Dolphins were coming off their first loss of the season (34-28 at San Diego in overtime) after 11 consecutive victories when they returned to the Orange Bowl for this Monday night matchup. No hangover here, as Dan Marino threw four touchdown passes, including two to Bruce Hardy, to get the Dolphins right back on track. The fourth TD pass of the game helped Marino tie the NFL single-season record, which he would go on to obliterate over the final three games.
2. 2009 — DOLPHINS 31, JETS 27
Like the upcoming game next week, the Dolphins wore alternative jerseys for that Week 5 Monday night game in Miami. The fourth quarter alone puts this game in this spot in our countdown with five lead changes, starting with Anthony Fasano's 2-yard touchdown on a pass from Chad Henne and ending with Ronnie Brown's 2-yard run out of the Wildcat with 6 seconds left, with a 53-yard TD pass to Ted Ginn Jr. in between.
1. 2000 — JETS 40, DOLPHINS 37 (OT)
Yep, this had to be the one. Sorry, Dolphins fans. But this was one of the wildest games in NFL history, with the Dolphins ending up on the wrong side. If you're too young to remember, Miami led 30-7 after three quarters before the Jets scored on a touchdown pass from Vinny Testaverde to Laveranues Coles that went through the hands of Sam Madison. The Dolphins retook the lead after the Jets tied the score at 30-30, only to see tackle Jumbo Elliott catch a TD pass with 42 seconds left. Then in overtime, Jay Fiedler was intercepted twice by Marcus Coleman in a span of six plays after Coleman fumbled the first pick, and the Jets eventually won on a John Hall field goal. The Dolphins did recover from that crushing loss, going on to win the AFC East title before defeating the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the playoffs. That, all Dolphins fans will remember, was the last time Miami won a playoff game.
DOLPHINS-JETS IN PRIME TIME
1974 — Monday night, Dolphins 21, Jets 17
1980 — Monday night, Jets 17, Dolphins 14
1983 — Friday night, Dolphins 34, Jets 14
1984 — Monday night, Dolphins 28, Jets 17
1985 — Monday night, Jets 23, Dolphins 7
1986 — Monday night, Dolphins 45, Jets 3
1987 — Monday night, Dolphins 37, Jets 28
1992 — Sunday night, Dolphins 19, Jets 17
2000 — Monday night, Jets 40, Dolphins 37 (OT)
2002 — Monday night, Jets 13, Dolphins 10
2004 — Monday night, Jets 41, Dolphins 14
2006 — Monday night, Jets 13, Dolphins 10
2009 — Monday night, Dolphins 31, Jets 27
2010 — Sunday night, Jets 31, Dolphins 23
2011 — Monday night, Jets 24, Dolphins 6
2014 — Monday night, Dolphins 16, Jets 13
2016 — Saturday night, Dolphins 34, Jets 13