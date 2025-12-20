Former Dolphins LB Judon Finds a New Team

Matthew Judon didn't need much time to find himself a new team.

Two days after the Miami Dolphins released the veteran linebacker, Judon visited the Buffalo Bills on Friday and reports indicate the team is planning on signing him to their practice squad.

Judon will be joining other former Dolphins players on the Bills, a group that includes defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer.

Judson played 13 games with three starts for the Dolphins after being signed midway through training camp. He had 19t tackles in those 13 games, but with only three quarterback hits and no sacks while playing less than half the snaps on defense.

WHY JUDON WAS RELEASED

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was very blunt when he was asked Thursday why the Dolphins released Judon.

“I love Matt," Weaver said. "In terms of what he did while he was here, it’s a production-based business, and just what we were looking for out of that position hadn’t really been delivered on. That’s the nature of the beast, that’s where we’re at. I love him man, and I wish him all the best moving forward. Yesterday we had a long talk about him potentially coaching someday, and I think that’s something that he would be really good at.

"What I am excited for is I’m excited to see some Cam Goode and Quinton Bell, guys who have been here for a little bit who have a skill set to both cover and rush, and then they can go out there and set solid edges in the run game. When these things happen, the thing I get excited for most is just the opportunities for the guys behind them and to see if they answer the bell.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Wednesday that the Dolphins decided to release Judon because they likely were going to make him inactive for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and this way he could join another team before the end of the season.

After Judon cleared waivers, it appears that new team will Buffalo, which will put three-fourths of the way toward playing for every team in the AFC East.

After beginning his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens as a second-round pick out of Grand Valley State, Judon spent three seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Dolphins this season after one year with the Atlanta Falcons.

