Updates on All Three 2025 Coordinators, New Coaching Staff

While the Miami Dolphins work on finalizing their coaching staff, two of their 2025 coordinators continue getting interviews while a third has found a new job.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman has been hired in the same capacity by the Atlanta Falcons and will work under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Aukerman earlier had interviewed for the special teams job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aukerman, who will be replaced in Miami by former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, served one season with the Dolphins after replacing Danny Crossman last season. Under his tutelage, Malik Washington enjoyed a very good season as a kick returner and Riley Patterson did a great kicking job in place of the injured Jason Sanders, but there also were some costly breakdowns, starting with a kickoff return for a touchdown by the New England Patriots in the Week 2 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins now have three members of their 2025 staff who officially have been hired elsewhere, the others being wide receivers coach Robert Prince, hired in the same capacity by the Atlanta Falcons, and outside linebackers coach Sean Ryan, who was hired by Syracuse as their QB coach/pass game coordinator.

Cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo reportedly has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that move hasn't been made official yet.

SMITH AND THE EAGLES

Frank Smith, who served as offensive coordinator during all of Mike McDaniel's tenure as head coach, will be interviewing for the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This comes a few days after Bobby Slowik also interviewed with the Eagles before the Dolphins hired him as Smith's replacement.

Also expected to interview for the Eagles' opening is Houston Texans assistant Jerrod Johnson, which is worth mentioning because Johnson interviewed with the Dolphins before they decided on Slowik.

THE WEAVER WATCH

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's chances of landing a head coaching job might be down to the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he's scheduled to have an in-person interview Monday.

This comes after Weaver interviewed for the Buffalo Bills opening Saturday.

Arizona and Buffalo are among the four teams that still don't have a head coach in place, along with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Weaver earlier interviewed with the Browns, but one of their leading candidates is their own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and it's difficult to envision them hiring a defensive coach because reports suggested they wanted Schwartz on the staff whether as head coach or assistant.

Weaver remains a member of the Dolphins coaching staff and likely will do so until he's no longer a candidate for any head coach opening and the possibility of getting two compensatory picks disappears. It's at that time we can expect a new defensive coordinator to be hired.

McDANIEL STILL WAITING

It's the start of a new week and Mike McDaniel's job for 2026 remains undetermined, days after reports indicated he agreed to become offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniel already canceled interviews with Cleveland and Buffalo, and the Cardinals have not requested an interview, so it appears at this point McDaniel will be head coach of the Raiders or OC of the Chargers in 2026.

Reports have been consistent in suggesting the Raiders are very high on Seahawks coordinator Klint Kubiak, but they wouldn't be able to hire him until after the Super Bowl — just like the Dolphins did with Brian Flores when they hired him away from New England in February 2019.

DOLPHINS STAFF PROGRESS

While they have two of their three main coordinators (excluding run game coordinator, pass game coordinator or other such coaches) and might have zoned in their defensive coordinator as well, new head coach Jeff Hafley continues to flash out his staff.

The latest addition was that of longtime wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, who has worked in the NFL in that capacity for the past 23 seasons, the last two with the Tennessee Titans. He will replace Robert Prince,

The Dolphins also have interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt for the defensive coordinator position. A former defensive tackle at the University of Miami, Hurtt spent two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2022-23) before working for the Eagles the past two seasons.

Hurtt was part of the Super Bowl-winning staff for the Eagles in the 2024 season.

Under his tutelage, former first-round pick Jordan Davis took a massive step forward and reached borderline elite status in 2025, giving the Eagles a dominating D-tackle duo with fellow first-round pick Jalen Carter.

Hurtt, whose other NFL stop was with the Chicago Bears from 2014-16, does not have a prior working relationship with new head coach Jeff Hafley.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: