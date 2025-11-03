How McDaniel Addressed the Tua Benching Speculation
In the midst of this utterly forgettable Miami Dolphins season, there's been a lot of speculation around the team and one of them was the eye-opening suggestion that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could get bench at some point in the season.
It's been a tough season for everybody in Miami, and that includes Tagovailoa, who's on pace to produce his worst passer rating since his rookie year of 2020.
In addressing the state of the team over the weekend, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport suggested that benching Tagovailoa was not "off the table."
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed that idea Monday and made it pretty clear where he stands.
"I'm far from even going down that direction of would have, could have, possible things," McDaniel said. "We have a football game against the Buffalo Bills that we are certain that Tua gives us the best chance to win, and we have to approach our jobs with diligence and we have to execute. And Tua knows that heavy is the crown of being a franchise quarterback. With the anointment of a being a franchise quarterback comes the consequences of having to be on top of your game, and we're all under the same scrutiny and have the same starting point of, all right, you are on the field to give us the best chance to win. When he doesn't give us the best chance to win, then you adjust. I think it's pretty simple, we play the players that give us the best chance to win, and when that changes, or if that changes, or if somebody else gives us a better shot, then we adjust there.
"But I still absolutely don't forget all of the the learning lessons and the growth that Tua has had over his career, and I'm counting on him to have the similar response from this last game. But as far as conjectures go down the road for a headline, I don't see that how that necessarily helps the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills."
Tagovailoa currently has an 87.6 passer rating after topping the 100 mark each of his first three seasons with McDaniel and has one touchdown pass against seven interceptions in the team's last three losses — against the L.A. Chargers, Cleveland Browns and most recently the Baltimore Ravens.
Why the Tua Talk Is Silly
McDaniel remained on the job after the Dolphins fell to 2-7 while GM Chris Grier was replaced, and while some reports already have indicated owner Stephen Ross wants to move forward with McDaniel next year, the coach still can't afford too many more losses.
That's why this idea of "benching" Tagovailoa doesn't make sense while McDaniel is trying to win games.
There may come a point in the season where the Dolphins would want to take a look at rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers for evaluation purposes in a regulare season setting as opposed to the preseason, but that logically only would happen if McDaniel firmly is entrenched as the 2026 head coach or the decision already has been made to move on from him.
While he has struggled at times, Tagovailoa still has had some good games this season, with four outing producing a passer rating higher than 114.
The issue has been inconsistency and the inability to close out games at times.
But there's zero reason to think that either Ewers or Zach Wilson give the Dolphins the best chance to win at this time, and it's probably not even close.
So as long as McDaniel's focus is on playing those who give the team the best chance to win, expect Tagovailoa to remain in the starting lineup.