How Salyer Feels He Can Seize Big Opportunity

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer hasn’t had a consistent starting role lately, but saw an opportunity to change that when he signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Salyer, a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, has a chance to compete for a starting job on the Dolphins offensive line this summer after making nine starts over the last two seasons.

“I think just kind of looking at everything and all the opportunities that I had, this place kind of seemed like a breeding ground for competition and opportunity, so that's what kind of drew me here,” Salyer said during a Zoom media session with Dolphins reporters. “I think it's exciting to have a number of different openings, so I'm excited to just be able to go compete. That's really what I told my agent, that's what I told Coach [Jeff Hafley] when I got a chance to talk to him. I'm just excited for the opportunity to do that.”

Outside of center, Salyer has taken snaps at every other position along the offensive line, with 53 percent of his 3,077 snaps coming at right guard. Cole Strange started 14 games at right guard for the Dolphins last season, but the job is open with him joining the Chargers as a free agent.

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Despite a new front office and coaching staff, along with a roster in transition, Salyer isn’t necessarily caught up in the idea that the franchise is at the start of a long-term rebuild.

“I'm a competitor,” Salyer said. “I want to be able to go out there, put my all in and the idea would be for it to result in a win. Obviously that takes a team, and I've seen teams that have been rebuild teams go out and win. The Patriots are a really good example of that. You know they kind of pulled their resources together, but then a lot of people didn't think the Patriots were going to be who they were. Maybe not so much a rebuilding team, but just a really good team.

“I think that really what matters is everybody coming together and having the same mission, having the same goal, no matter who's on your roster. I'm not going to say that doesn't matter, but I think that us being on the same goal and the same mission matters more. And so that's my mindset going into this thing, getting to know the guys, getting to know the coaches, understanding the culture of this thing so that we can all move in the same direction.”

SALYER'S VERSATILITY A PLUS

Salyer spent four seasons with the Chargers, with 31 of his 40 starts coming in his first two seasons. He started 14 games as a rookie at left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury. He allowed five sacks and was penalized three times across 1,028 snaps, according to ProFootballFocus.

Salyer, a 2021 second-team All-American coming out of the University of Georgia, moved inside in his second season and started all 17 games at right guard.

“I think for me as a player, I feel like I'm a very physical player,” Salyer said. “That's what's kind of been instilled in me, coming from Georgia and going to the Chargers, being able to play for Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Brandon] Staley. It was all about being a physical, physical player, so it kind of starts there for me.

“Obviously, I got the measurables of a guard, quote unquote, so I think that helps, and also just play strength, having that short-area quickness.”

Unless the Dolphins are planning to move Jonah Savaiinaea to right guard, Salyer has the inside track for the job as the only other interior lineman currently on the roster with starting experience.

“This is Year 5 coming up, so I've seen a lot of things, played against a lot of defensive coordinators and fronts,” Salyer said. “You got those twists and stunts and blitzes. I think that all of that, putting all that to get all the experience that I've had at guard, and right guard was kind of the newest position out of all the positions that I have played. And that's why the offseason is so important.

“Being able to look back at your body of work and saying, ‘OK, where can I get better? What can I do better at this?’ I was able to get reps at two positions that I played a lot, right guard and left tackle, so I’m just excited for any new opportunities that come.”

He’s been a spot starter over the last two years with 904 total snaps after logging over 1,000 in each of his first two seasons. While right guard and left tackle have been his primary positions, he’s also taken 43 snaps at right tackle and 20 snaps at left guard.

“This game is so variable, from coaching changes to position changes week to week,” Salyer said. “There's a guy that gets hurt, and Coach is looking at you like, ‘Hey, can you play left tackle this week? Can you play right tackle this week?’ In games, you could go in saying, ‘Oh, I'm going to be the right guard,’ and then you might end up playing right tackle.

“I’ve been on a team that’s gone to the playoffs one year, and then the next year, the roster didn't change that much, and we went 4-12. It's just about that work, about what you put into it, and just kind of having a set of standards that you work by. Because at the end of the day, this game is variable. There's so many different things that can happen. You’ve just got to be humble in how you work, humble in how you approach it, and just respect the game.”