How the Dolphins Can Unleash the Pass Rush
The Miami Dolphins' pass rush needs to lead the defense this season, but that didn’t happen in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins recorded just one sack and eight pressures against Indianapolis. Bradley Chubb had their only sack, but the rest of the edge group — Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Matthew Judon — combined for just three pressures, all of which came from Phillips.
So, what happened? Well, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver thinks it’s a product of the Colts’ game plan and Miami’s struggles.
“All credit goes to the Colts,” Weaver said. “I think they did a great job of keeping them out of predictive passing situations, which is obviously going to slow the rush. When we did have opportunities, we had self-inflicted wounds, right?”
“We jump offside on a first-and-10. We get a holding penalty on a first-and-30. We were in too many second-and-1 to 6 and third-and-1 to 4, where we didn’t really get an opportunity to just pin our ears back and go get them.”
Weaver is referring to a play where Robinson jumped offside, leading to an easy pitch and catch for a first down on third-and-10, and Jack Jones was the one called for holding on first-and-30.
Miami Must Improve on Early Downs
Weaver is right about losing out on those situations due to penalties, but his more critical point is about how the Colts stayed out of third-and-long.
On the Colts’ 15 third-down attempts, only five were more than 5 yards to go for the first down. One of those came in garbage time, too. Of course, pass rushers can win in other situations, but it’s significantly harder when the quarterback doesn’t have to hold the ball long or throw the ball at all to pick up the first down.
Indianapolis’ success rate on first and second down was 61.5% against the Dolphins, and Daniel Jones’ EPA per dropback was 0.41. The Colts were basically getting whatever they wanted on those downs, and it put the Dolphins’ pass rush at a huge disadvantage.
To make up for this, Weaver started sending more blitzes. The Dolphins had their second-highest blitz per dropback percentage under Weaver against the Colts. Ironically, the highest percentage came in the team’s 2024 game against the Colts.
Those blitzes were still coming in short-yardage situations, which led to some problems. We highlighted this slot cornerback blitz in our Monday film review because the Dolphins tried to ask Ifeatu Melifonwu to cover too much ground on fourth-and-2.
How can the Dolphins improve on early downs? While most would point to being better at stopping the run, Miami’s issue against the Colts was allowing too many easy access throws in the short area of the field.
The Dolphins played a lot of Cover-2 zone against the Colts, and when asked about that, Weaver mentioned how the defense was giving up too much space on short throws.
“You're not going to be particularly tight if you don't have vision on the quarterback as underneath defenders,” Weaver said. “I thought when we were in those particular coverages, we didn't do a great job of having vision on the quarterback and melting with him.
“So we were a little bit too drifty. And that's why some of those things that were being thrown underneath, we should be tighter, and it should be there bang, bang, or we should be breaking it up.”
Looking Ahead to the Patriots
Miami has a great opportunity to get back on track this week against the Patriots.
Overall, New England’s offensive line struggled in Week 1. It allowed four sacks and 21 pressures against the Las Vegas Raiders. New England is playing with four new starters on the offensive line, including two rookies.
Additionally, right tackle Morgan Moses is dealing with an injury, so his status for the game is still a bit unclear.
Past the team’s offensive line issues, the Patriots were not overly effective on early downs in Week 1. They had a 43.4% success rate, and quarterback Drake Maye had an EPA per dropback of -0.02 — a far cry from the Colts’ numbers.
Seven of New England’s 14 third-down attempts in Week 1 were longer than third and 5. If you include third and 5 as a good pass-rushing situation, then nine of New England’s third downs were optimal for getting after the passer.
Miami’s pass rush needs to be the engine of the defense, but it starts with winning on early downs. If Miami can’t stop the run or keeps giving up easy access throws in the short area of the field, it won’t matter how talented the edge group is.
