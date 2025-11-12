How Tua Grew From His Biggest Mistake
Tua Tagovailoa's weekly media session certainly a different feel this week because the Miami Dolphins are on an international stage, which means different reporters asking different questions.
One of those questions in Madrid dealt with the challenges that Tagovailoa has experienced during this difficult season when he's come under scrutiny for not only his performance on the field but some of his comments in press conference settings.
In answering this question, Tagovailoa revealed his biggest regret of the 2025 season and the lesson he learned.
"I was asked the question in a production meeting about what was the biggest challenge for me this year, that I thought whether it was playing, whether it was on the field or off the field," Tagovailoa explained. "And I think the biggest one for me was off the field with the game after the (Los Angeles) Chargers, because of what I said, given my leadership role on the team, sharing things with the guys, telling guys, you know what the expectations are, and then our rule number 1 for the team is to protect the team. And then I go out and say what I say in the media. Regardless of what my intent was, you know that none of that should have been shared, none of that should have been said.
"And I think that helped with my leadership, although I wish I could have not have said any of that, or I could have taken it back, but it's out there. I said it. I owned up to it with the leaders, and then with the team as well. And I would say that was just the biggest one when it came to regrets this year, because of the relationships I've created with a lot of these guys. And football is one thing, but then I look at the relationships to become more important than anything we can do on the field. So, yeah, that's I would say for myself, that that's what I've learned and I I've grown from."
In case you're not familiar with Tagovailoa's comments after that 29-27 loss against the Chargers, he answered a question about how the team could keep from adopting a woe-is-me attitude after another frustrating loss by pointing out some players had been late to player-led meetings.
That comment naturally created quite a stir, particularly given Tua's standing as a team captain and it coming after a game where he threw three interceptions.
WADDLE LEADS THE WAY
On the topic of leadership, it was interesting to hear Tagovailoa describe the biggest change he has seen from Jaylen Waddle since he took over as the lead wide receiver following Tyreek Hill's gruesome knee injury.
Waddle has delivered at least five catches and 80 receiving yards in five of the six games since Hill has been injured, but Tua says Waddle's contribution has jumped beyond statistics.
"Yeah, I think the leadership role that Waddle has taken has also been a step forward in his game with the little things where it's just breaking out of the huddle, and you know, if it doesn't look the way he wants, it's off of what he told the receivers, 'All right, everybody back in the huddle, we're going to get this right, and then we do it in that way,' " Tua explained. "So I think his leadership aspect has taken a big, big step forward this year."
That kind of leadership definitely is welcome in light of the Dolphins' decision to turn down a big trade offer for Waddle's services.