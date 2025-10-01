All Dolphins

Howard Comeback Over

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard struggled in the first month of the 2025 NFL season

Alain Poupart

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) celebrates a fumble and a turnover Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) celebrates a fumble and a turnover Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Xavien Howard's comeback didn't last long.

The former MIami Dolphins cornerback is retiring after only four games with the Indianapolis Colts, who he joined after sitting out the 2024 season.

The Colts made the move official Wednesday evening when they placed Howard on the reserve/retired list.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight years with the Dolphins, Howard didn't look like the same player this season after he joined the Colts late in training camp.

As it turned out, Howard's one highlight moment during his brief time with the Colts came against the Dolphins in the season opener when he recovered a fumble during Indy's 33-8 victory.

But Howard's work in coverage simply was nowhwere near his usual standards, the latest example coming in a 27-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

According to Pro Football Focus, these were Howard's coverage numbers against the Rams in a 27-20 loss that will be more remember for teammate Adonai Mitchell fumbling as he was about to cross the goal line to turn an Indy touchdown into a touchback: 7 receptions allowed on 9 targets (77.8%); 112 receiving yards surrendered; 1 TD allowed; 155.6 passer rating against (remember that a perfect passer rating is 158.3).

It was bad enough, in fact, that head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Howard's poor performance and a common storyline is what the Colts can do about their cornerback problem.

For the season, Howard is allowing a 124.3 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, and that would represent the worst showing of his career. In his last season with the Dolphins in 2023 (before he was released the following offseason), Howard's opponent passer rating when targeted was a very good 81.3.

The Dolphins released Howard during the 2024 offseason in a salary-cap move after he ended the previous season on the sideline with a foot injury. Howard visited the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals last season but didn't sign with any team.

After defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo moved from the Bengals to the Colts this offseason, the former Dolphins assistant coach brought back Howard in the hopes they could rekindle the magic that was produced in Miami.

That didn't come close to happening, and now Howard is done.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

