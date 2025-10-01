Howard Comeback Over
Xavien Howard's comeback didn't last long.
The former MIami Dolphins cornerback is retiring after only four games with the Indianapolis Colts, who he joined after sitting out the 2024 season.
The Colts made the move official Wednesday evening when they placed Howard on the reserve/retired list.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight years with the Dolphins, Howard didn't look like the same player this season after he joined the Colts late in training camp.
As it turned out, Howard's one highlight moment during his brief time with the Colts came against the Dolphins in the season opener when he recovered a fumble during Indy's 33-8 victory.
But Howard's work in coverage simply was nowhwere near his usual standards, the latest example coming in a 27-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
According to Pro Football Focus, these were Howard's coverage numbers against the Rams in a 27-20 loss that will be more remember for teammate Adonai Mitchell fumbling as he was about to cross the goal line to turn an Indy touchdown into a touchback: 7 receptions allowed on 9 targets (77.8%); 112 receiving yards surrendered; 1 TD allowed; 155.6 passer rating against (remember that a perfect passer rating is 158.3).
It was bad enough, in fact, that head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Howard's poor performance and a common storyline is what the Colts can do about their cornerback problem.
For the season, Howard is allowing a 124.3 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, and that would represent the worst showing of his career. In his last season with the Dolphins in 2023 (before he was released the following offseason), Howard's opponent passer rating when targeted was a very good 81.3.
The Dolphins released Howard during the 2024 offseason in a salary-cap move after he ended the previous season on the sideline with a foot injury. Howard visited the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals last season but didn't sign with any team.
After defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo moved from the Bengals to the Colts this offseason, the former Dolphins assistant coach brought back Howard in the hopes they could rekindle the magic that was produced in Miami.
That didn't come close to happening, and now Howard is done.