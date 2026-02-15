Stay or Go For Dolphins Free Agent CB Kader Kohou

The Miami Dolphins have a big offseason ahead with first-time general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

One of the first things they’ll have to decide on is the team’s 29 internal free agents. That is not a small number, and the Dolphins already have a ton of roster needs. Every player who isn’t brought back just adds another to the list.

With that in mind, we will break down Miami’s top internal free agents and try to decide whether they should stay or go. Let’s talk about Kader Kohou.

Why the Dolphins Should Re-Sign Kader Kohou

The reason to re-sign Kohou is pretty simple. The Dolphins’ cornerback room is completely barren, and Kohou shouldn’t cost Miami much against the cap.

The team’s only cornerbacks under contract for 2026 are Storm Duck, JuJu Brents, Jason Maitre, Isaiah Johnson, Jason Marshall Jr. and Ethan Robinson.

Only Marshall and Robinson made it through last season without a major injury, and Robinson didn't take any snaps on defense.

Kohou missed all of last season with an ACL injury, but he was a pretty consistent starter for the previous three seasons. Additionally, Kohou has inside and outside versatility.

That is always valuable, but for a Dolphins team with massive holes at cornerback and safety, keeping a player who can line up in the slot and on the outside reliably is even more important.

Lastly, Kohou seems like a good cultural fit for the type of defense new head coach Jeff Hafley wants to build. Kohou worked his way into a starting role after starting his career as a UDFA.

He’s also an incredibly physical player who loves to tackle and defend the run. That’s the type of corner Hafley should want for a tough, physical team.

Kohou is a low-risk, high-reward signing for a team that needs bodies at that position. He’s a younger player (27), so Kohou could be a long-term option for the Dolphins.

Why the Dolphins Should Let Kohou Walk

This will be one of the shorter “go” sections that we write in this series. The only reason to let Kohou hit free agency is if the team isn’t confident in his health.

Kohou got hurt last summer, so he should be pretty far along in his recovery at this point in the process, which means the team will know when he’ll be ready to take the field again.

If everything with that process is going smoothly, Kohou fits pretty much everything the Dolphins would want from an internal free agent.

Besides potential injury complications, the only other reason worth discussing is that Hafley might not view Kohou as a scheme fit. Sometimes, coaches like to bring in their own players.

Nickel is an important position in Hafley’s defense, and it’s a solid reason why the Green Bay Packers gave free agent Nate Hobbs a decent contract last offseason.

The Dolphins have a dedicated “nickels” coach in DeShawn Shead, who is returning from the last staff. That might be a good sign for Kohou since Shead is at least familiar with him.

Final Verdict on Kohou

If you couldn’t tell, we think it’s smart to bring Kohou back. If he’s willing to play on a prove-it, one-year deal, and his injury is healing well, then he’s the perfect depth piece to add to a room that needs it.

Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are set to be free agents, and their situations are a little more complicated because of the potential money involved.

Miami doesn’t want to spend much in free agency, wants to invest in younger talent, and wants to have players who play physically with a lot of effort.

That’s Kohou through and through. If Hafley is willing to give Kohou a chance and the cornerback is healthy, it makes plenty of sense to bring him back.

