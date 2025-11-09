Interesting Tight End Development on Dolphins Inactive List
Get ready to see a lot more of Daniel Brunskill as an extra offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
That probably would stand as the biggest takeaway from the Dolphins' inactive list, which perhaps surprisingly includes tight end Julian Hill.
Hill is considered the team's best blocker, and his absence will leave only two tight ends on the game-day roster, Greg Dulcich and Hayden Rucci.
The Dolphins started using Brunskill extensively in Week 8 when Hill missed his first game because of an ankle injury, but Hill looked like he was ready to return this week after practicing all week. That likely would have meant less Brunskill, but now we're back to where we were for the Atlanta game.
The rest of the inactive list is comprised almost entirely of injured players, with the one exception being new outside linebacker Andre Carter II, who was signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad this week after Jaelan Phillips was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Along with Hill, other injured players who will be inactive are wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder), cornerback Rasul Douglas (ankle/foot), and edge defender Chop Robinson (concussion).
As has been the case the past couple of games following the surprise move for one game, Zach Wilson will serve as the No. 2 quarterback and Quinne Ewers will be the emergency third quarterback.
Rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, the defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, will be active for only the second time this season. The Dolphins will have six defensive linemen in uniform against Buffalo: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Matthew Butler, and rookies Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phililps and Biggers.
With Phillips in Philly and Robinson out, look for veteran Matthew Judon to get the start opposite Bradley Chubb. Quinton Bell, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, also should get a good amount of snaps on defense.
Jaylen Wright, as expected, also be active again following his surprise scratch against Baltimore, which came after he had his first rushing attempts of the 2025 season.
With Eskridge out, fellow running back Ollie Gordon II figures to join Malik Washington back deep on kickoff returns.
BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVE INFO
The big news from the Buffalo side involves the cornerback position, where starters Taron Johnson and Christian Benford both were made inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
To account for their losses, the Bills elevated cornerback Dane Jackson from their practice squad Saturday.
Veteran Tre'Davious White figures to be joined as the starting cornerbacks by first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, who made is NFL debut two weeks ago after missing the start of the season with a knee injury and had his first career interception in the Bills' 28-21 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
The Bills also will be without defensive end A.J. Epenesa (concussion), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle).
The other Buffalo inactives will are CB/KR Brandon Codrington and T Chase Lundt.