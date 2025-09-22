Is Eichenberg Help on the Way?
The Miami Dolphins offensive line could use some help, but it's not going to come from Liam Eichenberg — at least not soon.
Head coach Mike McDaniel provided some injury updates and position updates Monday, and one of them involved the polarizing offensive lineman.
Eichenberg is eligible to come off PUP after the Monday night game against the New York Jets in Week 4, but McDaniel said the 2021 second-round pick isn't
McDaniel said Eichenberg was dealing with "something of a chronic nature" and it would take a little more time before he could return to action.
Eichenberg has been on PUP since the start of training camp and the Dolphins will have a three-week window after he starts practicing to make a decision on his roster status — whether he stays on PUP for the entire 2025 season, is activated or is released.
The Dolphins were in that situation with both Odell Beckham Jr. and Bradley Chubb last season, and they activated Beckham (before eventually releasing him) and kept Chubb on PUP the whole season.
If/when Eichenberg does return in 2025, how the Dolphins would use him would become the next issue because he could serve as the main backup just about anywhere on the line.
Along with Eichenberg, fellow offensive lineman Andrew Meyer is eligible to come off IR after the Jets game.
DUCK DELAYED
Another player dealing with an injury is cornerback Storm Duck, and McDaniel said Monday he was almost ready to rule him out for the Jets game.
Duck already missed the games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills because of an ankle injury he sustained in the 33-8 Week 1 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
"I don't have my hopes up for this next game," McDaniel said. "It's a little early, but soon after that, I'm hoping. But I can almost rule him out this week just because of the timing."
PATTERSON IS THE PICK
The Dolphins have a roster decision to make at the kicker position, and McDaniel said Monday the move would be to sign Riley Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patterson is out of practice squad elevations after being moved up for the third time in the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills, so the Dolphins had to decide whether to sign him to the 53 or sign a different kicker with the idea of elevating.
The Dolphins will have to create a roster spot for Patterson when they sign him to the 53, either by cutting a player or putting somebody (Jason Marshall Jr. maybe?) on injured reserve.
Jason Sanders has one more game to sit out before he's eligible to return from injured reserve, though there has been no recent update on his status and an update timetable as to when he might return.
The Dolphins were in a similar situation last year with the long-snapper position and decided then to simply sign a different long-snapper after one exhausted his three practice squad elevations.
Patterson has made all his kicks so far this season, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points.