All Dolphins

Is Eichenberg Help on the Way?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided updates on the status of some injured players along with the kicker position

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) prepares to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium last season.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) prepares to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium last season. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins offensive line could use some help, but it's not going to come from Liam Eichenberg — at least not soon.

Head coach Mike McDaniel provided some injury updates and position updates Monday, and one of them involved the polarizing offensive lineman.

Eichenberg is eligible to come off PUP after the Monday night game against the New York Jets in Week 4, but McDaniel said the 2021 second-round pick isn't

McDaniel said Eichenberg was dealing with "something of a chronic nature" and it would take a little more time before he could return to action.

Eichenberg has been on PUP since the start of training camp and the Dolphins will have a three-week window after he starts practicing to make a decision on his roster status — whether he stays on PUP for the entire 2025 season, is activated or is released.

The Dolphins were in that situation with both Odell Beckham Jr. and Bradley Chubb last season, and they activated Beckham (before eventually releasing him) and kept Chubb on PUP the whole season.

If/when Eichenberg does return in 2025, how the Dolphins would use him would become the next issue because he could serve as the main backup just about anywhere on the line.

Along with Eichenberg, fellow offensive lineman Andrew Meyer is eligible to come off IR after the Jets game.

DUCK DELAYED

Another player dealing with an injury is cornerback Storm Duck, and McDaniel said Monday he was almost ready to rule him out for the Jets game.

Duck already missed the games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills because of an ankle injury he sustained in the 33-8 Week 1 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I don't have my hopes up for this next game," McDaniel said. "It's a little early, but soon after that, I'm hoping. But I can almost rule him out this week just because of the timing."

PATTERSON IS THE PICK

The Dolphins have a roster decision to make at the kicker position, and McDaniel said Monday the move would be to sign Riley Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Patterson is out of practice squad elevations after being moved up for the third time in the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills, so the Dolphins had to decide whether to sign him to the 53 or sign a different kicker with the idea of elevating.

The Dolphins will have to create a roster spot for Patterson when they sign him to the 53, either by cutting a player or putting somebody (Jason Marshall Jr. maybe?) on injured reserve.

Jason Sanders has one more game to sit out before he's eligible to return from injured reserve, though there has been no recent update on his status and an update timetable as to when he might return.

The Dolphins were in a similar situation last year with the long-snapper position and decided then to simply sign a different long-snapper after one exhausted his three practice squad elevations.

Patterson has made all his kicks so far this season, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News