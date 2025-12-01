McDaniel Explains Conservative Approach Late in First Half
In this story:
Mike McDaniel traditionally has been known as being aggressive in his decision-making, and it showed again in the late stages of the Miami Dolphins' Week 13 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
But the Miami head coach went the other route at the end of the first half when he went conservative and happily settled for a 48-yard field goal attempt after Rasul Douglas' 38-yard interception return gave the Dolphins the ball at the New Orleans 42-yard line with 1:08 left.
When De'Von Achane gained 9 yards on a run, the Dolphins called their final timeout with 1:01 left in the half.
Achane then lost 2 yards on second down before Tua Tagovailoa completed a 6-yard pass to Malik Washington for the first down at the New Orleans 29-yard line.
There were 23 seconds left after that play, but the Dolphins let the clock run down before a snap and spike with 2 seconds left, setting the stage for Riley Patterson's 48-yard field goal for a 16-0 halftime lead.
The move didn't please fans at Hard Rock Stadium, with some boos heard as the clock was winding down, and McDaniel was asked about his decision Monday.
"A lot of you have noticed a lot of teams defer the decision so that they could get the ball after the half," McDaniel explained. "Well, that's under the pretense that you end the half with the ball or points, because you you keep a team from a possession. We started with the ball, but the same the same ideas. You try to end the half with points or the ball so that they don't get the opportunity. That decision was a lot easier for me when the ball was on the 30-yard line because of Riley pregame. But on top of that, you look at the National Football League, I think there's about 18 seconds. And there's been two times this year that a team has with no timeouts, been able to have a running clock situation 18 seconds or less, have a play, run the field goal team on and get the points. So then at the 30 yard line, I'm looking at like, all right, do we need the 5, 6, 7 yards, or we take an unnecessary risk?
"In my opinion, I thought another snap was an unnecessary risk, based upon Riley's pregame and the conviction he gave me through (special teams coordinator Craig) Aukerman and (holder) Jake (Bailey) to get points at the half. We're on the 30-yard line with no timeouts and high risk with a little reward. That's what I thought."
CONSERVATIVE CALL
While McDaniel succeeded in getting the three points and not giving New Orleans any time to get a late field goal, it says here there was room for more aggressiveness.
And we've also seen him be a lot more bold at other times, such as going for it instead of kicking a go-ahead field goal late in the Washington game or even going for the first down on fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 43 up by eight points late in the game Sunday.
It also should be noted again that there was 1:01 left after Achane's run got the ball to the New Orleans 33-yard line, plenty of time to attempt a few passes — even one or two in the middle of the field.
The pitch to Achane on second-and-1 from the 33 was the signal McDaniel was playing for a field goal because after the 2-yard loss the next snap was taken with only 29 seconds left.
Perhaps McDaniel was swayed by the fact that Tagovailoa wasn't particularly sharp on this day — he was 6-for-13 for 87 yards before that drive.
Still, this wasn't the go-for-it style we've seen from McDaniel over the past four seasons.
In the end, the conservative decision didn't cost the Dolphins, but it seemed a little bit out of character for McDaniel.
More Dolphins Coverage:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL