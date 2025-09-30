McDaniel provides update on key Dolphins players on injured reserve
While all eyes will be on Tyreek Hill following his injury on Monday night, he’s not the only Miami Dolphins player who is dealing with an ailment.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on a few players who could return from injured reserve this week and one who could return next week. All three players would be valuable to the team, so they’re worth keeping an eye on.
Injury Update for Dolphins on Injured Reserve
Kicker Jason Sanders and interior offensive lineman Andrew Meyer are eligible to return this week after starting the season on injured reserve. However, McDaniel has already made a call on their status for Week 5 against Carolina.
“Yes, they’re approaching, but not quite the topic this week for sure,” McDaniel said on Tuesday.
Sanders got hurt during warmups of the team’s final preseason game, so Miami signed Riley Patterson to take his place. After being called up the maximum three times from the practice squad, Patterson took CB Jason Marshall Jr.’s roster spot after he was placed on injured reserve.
Patterson is a perfect four-for-four on field goal attempts this season and was two-for-two on Monday night against the Jets.
Meyer doesn’t necessarily have a direct replacement as the team’s backup center, but the Dolphins could certainly use another body in the room with the injuries to James Daniels and Austin Jackson.
Speaking of Daniels, he’s eligible to return from injured reserve following the team’s game against the Panthers, and it doesn’t seem like his injury has turned into anything long-term.
“We’re still a week away from the window, and there’s still a little bit of time,” McDaniel said. “I’m not sure how you’d define long-term. He’s progressing, and we’ll see how that plays out. I’ll have more information after this week, which will be an important one, like they all are for guys in those situations.”
Daniels suffered his pectoral injury in Week 1 against the Colts, giving the Dolphins’ expected starting offensive line roughly four snaps this season before needing to insert a backup.
Those backups have included Kion Smith, Daniel Brunskill, and Cole Strange. The latter made his first start with the Dolphins on Monday night and didn’t play overly well. That can be somewhat forgiven since he was signed after Daniels went down.
Smith got the first crack at the starting job but was ultimately benched at halftime of the team’s loss to Buffalo in Week 3 for Brunskill. The veteran also struggled a good bit and clearly lost his job to Strange in the 11 days between Miami’s loss in Western New York and its first win.
Suffice it to say, the Dolphins could use some good news on Daniels whenever McDaniel gets more information next week.
