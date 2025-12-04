Miami Dolphins DC Explains Why Biggers Didn't Play Earlier

Among the many encouraging developments with the Miami Dolphins in recent weeks has been the play of rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers.

The defensive tackle from Georgia Tech has made enough contributions to suggest he could become a permanent rotation player for the Dolphins sooner rather than later.

It's also raised the question in certain parts as to why Biggers didn't get action sooner since he was active for only one of the first nine games before replacing veteran offseason acquisition Matthew Butler on the game-day lineup.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had a pretty simple answer when he was asked about that very topic during his weekly media session Thursday.

"Yeah, we don't play Madden," Weaver answered quickly. "I can't just put them on the field and they automatically know where to go and how to play and what to do. There's some growth and maturation that needed to occur there. There's a reason we got the kid where we did, right? But we saw the potential in him. And again, truly a credit to the kid and all the work he's put in to put himself in this position."

WHAT BIGGERS HAS DONE

Weaver's explanation makes total sense, including the part where if Biggers had been a finished product coming into the NFL, he wouldn't have been available for the Dolphins to select in the seventh round.

What's most important right now is that Biggers certainly does look like a keeper.

"He's just put in a ton of work," Weaver said. "Even from a body composition standpoint, he looks different. So it's truly a credit to the kid and all the work he's done both on and off the field in terms of digesting the playbook, making sure he was sound from an assignment standpoint. He's taken enormous strides in this run defense. His pass rush has been there, we've seen that. But from a just run defensive perspective, he's gotten so much better. So it's truly just been a credit to the kid, really proud of him, has all the potential in the world. And that's why he's gotten the snaps he has."

Bigger made his NFL debut in Week 2 when Benito Jones was sidelined with an oblique injury but played only six snaps in the 33-27 loss.

The snap count went to 19 snaps against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, followed by 23 against the Washington Commanders in Week 11 when he had a career-high seven tackles, and then 31 in the 21-17 victory against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Where it goes from here, who knows, but it's pretty clear that Biggers is in the lineup to stay when it comes to the rest of the 2025 season. And it also appears that the patience paid off.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: