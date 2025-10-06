All Dolphins

No Help Coming Soon for Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins have four offensive linemen on injury lists

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson (73) prepares to block Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in 2024.
Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson (73) prepares to block Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in 2024. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' struggling offensive line will have to make do with the current players on the active roster for a while longer — unless the team wants to look outside the organization.

The Dolphins have four players on injury lists who have become eligible to return to practice or game action, but head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday it will be "several weeks" before that's likely to happen with any of the four — James Daniels, Austin Jackson, Andrew Meyer or Liam Eichenberg.

The two biggest losses, of course, were Daniels and Jackson, the two starters on the right side. They became eligible to return to practice this week after being placed on IR following the Week 1 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Meyer, who figured to be the top backup on the interior of the line, was placed on IR when the cuts to the 53-player limit were made and was designated to return.

As for Eichenberg, the 2021 second-round pick has been on PUP ever since the start of training camp.

The right guard position has been particularly problematic for the position in Daniels' absence, with former New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange now the third player to get a shot at it since Daniels was injured.

Kion Smith started the games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, but he was bench in favor of Daniel Brunskill during the Week 3 Buffalo game and Strange took over as the starter in Week 4.

Veteran Larry Borom has started every game at right tackle since Jackson was injured, and certainly hasn't been the worst offensive lineman on the team.

Second-year player Patrick Paul has been solid at left tackle and the same can be said for Aaron Brewer at center, while rookie first-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea has struggled at left guard but isn't likely to be yanked from the starting lineup.

That means the only position where we could see the Dolphins making a move would be right guard, but it figures the Dolphins are going to give Strange a longer look before they start looking elsewhere.

DODSON, ARMSTRONG UPDATES

The Dolphins are going to be dealing with yet another injury at cornerback, where veteran nickel back Cornell Armstrong expected to miss some time because of a hamstring issue.

Armstrong took over the job from rookie Jason Marshall Jr., who was placed on IR a couple of weeks also with a hamstring injury.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu would seem the next logical candidate to handle the nickel corner position.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson Jr., meanwhile, is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game against the Carolina Panthers early.

He was replaced by K.J. Britt after leaving the game, so Britt would figure to start alongside Jordyn Brooks against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday if Dodson is sidelined.

